Wirtgen Flagship Large Milling Machines at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020

Like all models in the new generation of Wirtgen’s large milling machines, the flagship W 220 Fi also is setting new standards in performance and machine efficiency.

With the successful launch of its new generation of large milling machines, Wirtgen has made lasting improvements to the process of milling in terms of performance and efficiency. The specialist in cold milling machines has now added the W 220 Fi and W 250 Fi flagship models to its intelligent F-Series.

The new W 220 Fi and W 250 Fi large milling machines serve a wide range of applications at a maximum milling depth of 350 mm/14 in. — from surface course rehabilitation and fine milling work to complete removal of the surface.

Various drive concepts are available to ensure maximum, optimal milling performance. For example, the W 220 Fi is equipped with the Dual Shift two-speed powershift transmission, while the W 250 Fi has an Active Dual Power dual engine drive. With an engine power of 801 hp/812 PS (W 220 Fi) and 1,010 hp/1,024 PS (W 250 Fi) respectively, the two flagship models are exceptionally powerful, according to the manufacturer.

Mill Assist as a Standard

Like the successful F-Series models W 200 Fi, W 207 Fi and W 210 Fi, the W 220 Fi and W 250 Fi also are setting new standards in terms of milling performance and machine efficiency. In the automatic mode, the Mill Assist standard assistance system provides the optimal balance between performance and operating costs. This not only improves milling performance, but also reduces diesel, water, and pick consumption, as well as CO2 emissions.

Optimal Machine Parameters for All Working Strategies

The machine operator also can pre-select a working strategy from "Cost-optimized", "Performance-optimized", or "Milling texture quality". For example, it is possible to define the required milling texture quality on a scale of 1 (coarse) to 10 (very fine) in advance at the touch of a button.

Automatic Control of Engine Drives

Mill Assist also automatically controls the Dual Shift two-speed powershift transmission. In combination with the diesel engine, both the upper and lower range of possible milling drum speeds can be extended, making it suitable for a vast range of applications. At lower speeds, fuel and pick wear can be significantly reduced. At higher speeds, high milling pattern quality is ensured even in the case of high area performances.

With the Active Dual Power dual engine drive of the W 250 Fi, depending on the project situation and the pre-selected working strategy, Mill Assist then automatically controls just one or both motors. In addition, the engines operate efficiently at optimally adapted speeds. This significantly reduces costs for diesel and cutting tools.

WPT for Precise Documentation of Performance and Efficiency

The Wirtgen Performance Tracker (WPT) calculates the precise surface milling performance, milling volume, and consumption values for the machine. All-important performance and consumption data are displayed on the operator's platform in real time for the milling machine operator and are also sent to the machine operator by e-mail in an automatically generated report immediately after completion of the milling work.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com/america/en-us