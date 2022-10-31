With 97 exhibits — including 37 world premieres — and separate exhibitions showcasing digital system solutions and innovative contributions to sustainability, the company group presented a broad spectrum of groundbreaking solutions for the road construction industry.

"The Future in Roadbuilding — Smart. Safe. Sustainable."

This slogan was the leitmotif of the joint appearance of the Wirtgen Group and John Deere at this year's bauma.

With 97 exhibits — including 37 world premieres — and separate exhibitions showcasing digital system solutions and innovative contributions to sustainability, the company group presented a broad spectrum of groundbreaking solutions for the road construction industry.

Powers of Innovation

The sustainable alignment of the Wirtgen Group was clearly visible in all areas of the booth at this year's show. For instance, battery-electric tandem rollers from Hamm, the battery-electric mini road pavers from Vögele, and a fully-electric impact crusher from Kleemann stood out among the world-premiered machines and innovations.

Two Wirtgen compact milling machines with a comfort cabin, the Dash 5 generation of road pavers from Vögele, and the Benninghoven REVOC-System, a catalytic converter for asphalt mixing plants, also fascinated visitors to the booth.

Green, Cost-Efficient Production Systems

In addition to the individual machines, the company group presented production systems for complete applications in the road construction segment. The sum total of these solutions is where the greatest ecological and economic potentials lie — from cold recycling and asphalt recycling, zero-emission applications in urban areas and other sensitive locations, to large-scale infrastructure measures and small communal projects. Here, users benefit not only from the perfectly coordinated equipment portfolio from the Wirtgen Group, but also from the synergies generated in the association with John Deere.

This also applies to the processing of natural stone and recycling materials, where John Deere wheel loaders constitute a unified production system in combination with Kleemann crushing and screening plants.

John Deere Wheel Loaders Now Available in Europe

In the future, John Deere will be offering two wheel loader models in selected European markets. The 744 P-Tier and 824 P-Tier models have been available in Germany and the United Kingdom since the start of bauma on Oct. 24. The two wheel loader models are being marketed through the Wirtgen Group Sales and Service network.

Digitalization as a Driver for Greater Sustainability in Road Construction Segment

In the "Technology Zone", the Wirtgen Group presented the digital solutions developed by the product brands that already make machine operating easier for users and enable construction site documentation. These include, for instance, Wirtgen Performance Tracker, the new satellite-based steering system, Wirtgen AutoTrac for wheeled soil stabilizers and recyclers, the new Smart Compact digital compaction assistant from Hamm, or documentation and process optimization tools such as WITOS Paving Docu and Paving Plus from Vögele.

In addition, the "Operations Center" provided a preview of a future in which entire projects and construction sites will be able to be digitally planned, monitored and analyzed. Wirtgen aims to bring customers real added value with the aid of telematics solutions that enable even more efficient realization of their projects.

Sustainability is Mainstay of Group's Corporate Strategy.

The Wirtgen Group is a pioneer in the realization of greater mobility in the road construction process chain. And here, sustainability is one of the mainstays of this corporate strategy. This also was clearly demonstrated by the exhibition dedicated to this topic on its own booth at the show.

The innovations presented at bauma also clearly emphasized the group's endeavors to expand the availability of battery-powered electric products and offer alternative drive train technologies ranging from low-emission to zero-carbon drive concepts.

The new, trailblazing machines and technological solutions also clearly reflect the Wirtgen Group value proposition "close to our customers". The company group's sustainable solutions underscore its commitment to providing support and assistance to its customers not only in the rapid and cost-efficient realization of the world's growing demand for infrastructure, but also with respect to assuring compliance with increasingly strict standards relating to environmental protection and the safety of humanity and nature.

For more information, visit wirtgen-group.com.

