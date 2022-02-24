James River Equipment (JRE), a John Deere construction and agricultural equipment dealership for Virginia and the Carolinas, is now carrying the Wirtgen Group family of products in its North Carolina stores, effective Feb. 21.

The dealer has been the Wirtgen distributor in Virginia since 2008, where the combination of John Deere products and Wirtgen mills, Vögele pavers, Hamm rollers and Kleemann crushers helped support its roadbuilding and aggregate customers.

"Picking up the Wirtgen line was a real game-changer for us. The quality of the products truly live up to their reputation as the leading road-building machines in the world. The Wirtgen Group mission statement is 'close to our customers' — again, so true. Having the line helped us become better partners to our customers and more versatile. We are excited to bring that passion and partnership to the customers in North Carolina," said John Grantier, vice president of sales at JRE.

Wirtgen Group consists of four primary brands — Wirtgen milling machines and stabilizers, Vögele pavers, Hamm compaction equipment, and Kleemann crushers and screening plants. James River stocks millions of dollars in parts, has dedicated parts and service specialists on call, as well as a commitment to 24-hour technical support.

"One critical change we made years ago that is key to our success was appointing dedicated Wirtgen Group specialists. Our technicians became the true partners to our customers day and night while our Wirtgen Group parts personnel became crucial consultants. They make sure we have the right parts on the shelf every day for our road-building customers," said Andy Lloyd, vice president of product support at JRE.

For more information, visit www.JamesRiverEquipment.com.

