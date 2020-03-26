--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Wirtgen Premieres W 380 CRi Cold Recycler

Thu March 26, 2020 - National Edition
Wirtgen


Using the adjustable material guide system on the front of the machine, the W 380 CRi also can pick up deposited milling granulate and add it to the mixing process. Cold in-place and full-depth recycling plus high-performance milling – the Wirtgen tracked recycler W 380 CRi is an all-rounder for road rehabilitation.

With the new generation of cold recyclers, Wirtgen has developed the world's most modern machines for cold in-place recycling. The tracked recyclers also deliver impressive results during full-depth recycling and high-performance milling.

The W 380 CRi made its North American debut at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020, set up as a recycling train with the Vögele paver SUPER 2000 - 3i including extending screed AB 600 TV+ and tandem roller HD+ 140i VVHF HCQ from Hamm.

Full-Depth Recycling in a Single Pass

The asphalt surface is removed, depending on the level of damage, by a recycling train operating across the entire width of the pavement in a single pass, mixed with binding agents on site, and then paved again immediately. The W 380 CRi can recycle the road surface to a full depth of 12 in. (30 cm), so it also is suitable for full-depth recycling (FDR).

Variable Road Rehabilitation Beyond machine Working Width

The W 380 CRi also can restore road surfaces beyond the available working widths of 10.5 ft. (320 cm), 11.5 ft. (350 cm) and 12.5 ft. (380 cm). In this case, the recycler picks up the material that was pre-milled on the side by a cold milling machine and adds it to the mixing process. Due to a mixing capacity of 787.2 tons (800 t) per hour in combination with rear loading onto a road paver with the appropriate stockpiling and paving screed, even very wide road surfaces can be rehabilitated in a single pass, according to the manufacturer.

W 380 CRi Also Impresses as a High-Performance Milling Machine

The W 380 CRi also can be used as high-performance milling machine. Due to its high engine power of 1,054 PS/1,038 hp (US Tier 4f/EU Stage 5) and conveyor capacity, the W 380 CRi can manage removal work to a milling depth of 14 in. This enables large-scale rehabilitation work to be carried out quickly, such as on motorways, runways at airports, or the removal of complete asphalt packages, as well as the homogenization and granulation of damaged asphalt layers.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com/america/en-us.



