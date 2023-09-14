The compact milling machine W 150 F(i) unites high productivity with the advantages of compact dimensions.

Wirtgen's high-performance W 150 F(i) rounds off the top end of the compact milling machine class.

With a milling width of 6 ft., this model is an ideal choice for use on major construction sites with restricted space, for example in inner city locations. Compact dimensions and optimized machine weight for easy transportation means these machines are predestined for a multitude of different construction site scenarios. In combination with the intuitive operating design, digital assistance systems and the LEVEL PRO ACTIVE leveling system allow for efficient one-man operation.

Environmentally-Friendly Engine Technology From John Deere

The agile front loader with a standard working width of 5 ft. features the latest and currently most eco-friendly engine technology compliant with EU Stage 5 / U.S. Tier IV Final exhaust emission standards. The 9-liter John Deere engine offers a maximum rated output of 315 kW and has been specially adapted to meet the special needs of cold milling applications. It's impressive with its high torque and simultaneously low noise emissions under all load conditions.

The machine's fuel consumption also is significantly lower, even when delivering the highest milling performance and milling to a maximum working depth of 330 mm, the manufacturer said.

Digital Assistance, Leveling Systems

Mill Assist, Wirtgen Performance Tracker (WPT) and the leveling system LEVEL PRO ACTIVE assist operating personnel and increase milling efficiency. These systems have already provided clear proof of their potential in the other F-series cold milling machines.

In the case of the W 150 F(i), the largest milling machine in the compact class, users also benefit from higher milling performance, increased efficiency and, due to an automatically-generated construction site report, clearly structured documentation of all site-relevant data.

Mill Assist for Increased Milling Efficiency

In automatic mode, Mill Assist selects the operating strategy with the most favorable balance between milling performance and operating costs. This increases the milling performance while simultaneously reducing diesel fuel and water consumption, pick wear and CO2 emissions.

Mill Assist controls engine speed automatically according to the needs of the operator. The wide range of possible engine speeds means that the machine's uses are equally broad. The lower speed range enables a significant reduction of diesel fuel consumption and pick wear. In the upper speed range, an optimum milling pattern can be achieved even at higher area performance rates.

The operator can also select one of three performance strategies. These are: "ECO", "performance-optimized", and "milling pattern quality." This makes it possible, for example, to pre-define the required milling pattern quality incrementally from coarse to very fine at the press of a button.

Precise Leveling With LEVEL PRO ACTIVE

The LEVEL PRO ACTIVE leveling system is installed as a standard feature of the W 150 F(i). Developed by Wirtgen especially for cold milling machines, the leveling system features an intuitive operating design and ensures precise milling results. The machine has an improved basic configuration for the integration of 3D and laser leveling systems and a revised Multiplex system with three-fold scanning.

All sensors and measurement values are displayed in an easy-to-read format on the control panel in order to maximize process efficiency. The system is fully integrated in the control system of the cold milling machine. Important machine functions are directly interconnected, allowing for a high degree of automation.

Modern Cockpit, Also Available With Enclosed Cabin

The operator's platform is characterized by ergonomically-designed control elements with high-quality haptics and maximum ease of operation. The machine's laterally-adjustable operator's platform ensures an excellent view along the zero-clearance side.

A camera/monitor system with two to six cameras enables an ideal overview of areas that are otherwise hard to see from the operator's platform. The 5-in. control screen in the multifunctional armrest displays all machine-relevant information. The optional enclosed cabin minimizes the negative effects of noise, dust, and other site-related irritants on the operator and provides a comfortable working environment.

Wirtgen Cutting Technology Reduces Toolholder Wear

The cold milling machine W 150 F(i) is equipped with the wear-resistant quick-change HT22 toolholder system with the field-proven top part HT22 PLUS. In combination with the new Generation X² round-shank picks, this reduces toolholder wear by up to 25 percent. Customers benefit from longer pick replacement intervals and the ability to quickly and easily change picks on-the construction site.

The quick-change system for milling drums, MCS (Multiple Cutting System), enables rapid adjustment of working width and ensures outstanding flexibility.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.

