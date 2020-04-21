Wirtgen WPS 62i Placer/Spreader Takes the Lead

Due to Wirtgen's WPS 62i/WPS 62 placer/spreader, the slipform paver following behind the machine is ideally supplied with concrete.

When road surfaces and paths are paved over preplaced reinforcing steel, the concrete can often only be supplied from the side. Wirtgen's WPS 62i/WPS 62 placer/spreader is a practical choice for this application.

As the first machine in the Wirtgen paving train, it travels over the reinforcement in front of the slipform paver and texture curing machine. A truck feeds the concrete from the side, which the placer/spreader then evenly distributes over the entire working surface.

The WPS 62i/WPS 62 is available with two different scraping units: in imperial units with working widths between 12 and 24 ft. and in metric units with working widths from 4.00 to 7.5 m. With both of them, the concrete can be laid up to 20 in. (50 cm) thick.

Maximum Machine Availability Due to Flexible Conversion

Due to the hydraulically telescoping machine frame and concrete scraper unit, the 2-track placer/spreader can be easily adapted to any job site situation. Due to its fully modular design with standard hydraulic quick-change couplings, the WPS 62i/WPS 62 also can be easily converted and quickly prepared for transport to the next location.

Standardized Operating Concept – for the Entire Wirtgen Paving Train

Operators also benefit from simple, standardized operation of the entire paving train. This is because Wirtgen's development experts have applied the same operating used on the current series of slipform pavers and texture curing machines for the WPS 62i/WPS 62.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com/america/en-us.