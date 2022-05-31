An artist rendering of the completed building. (Seattle Storm rendering)

Preconstruction work is now under way on the Seattle Storm Center for Basketball Performance.

Construction activity is on-track to start in spring 2023 and the project team is targeting completion in spring 2024 — prior to the start of the 2024 WNBA regular season.

Force 10 Facilities, LLC (F10F) submitted a Master Use Permit application for a new, professional basketball performance center. The center will serve as the dedicated practice facility for the WNBA's Seattle Storm. Its design will both celebrate the Storm's success in Seattle and allow the franchise to expand its efforts to grow opportunities for female athletes and youth in the city.

F10F is developing the Seattle Storm Center for Basketball Performance on a 50,000-sq.-ft. parcel in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood. The design will include two side-by-side basketball courts, the "Storm Team Center" with locker rooms, a lounge and a nutrition center for the players, and strength and conditioning training spaces. The facility will include room for diagnostics and physical therapy, as well as the franchise's business offices. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2023 and be completed in time for training camp ahead of the 2024 WNBA season.

The women-led project team includes owner's representative barrientos RYAN, a design team led by ZGF Architects and Shive-Hattery Architects, general contractor Sellen Construction, and landscape architect Walker Macy. Additional project partners include Coughlin Porter Lundeen, Holmes, Prime Electric, PAE, Apollo Mechanical, Counterbalance Consulting, PanGeo, Counsilman-Hunsaker, Bargreen Ellingson, Heffron Transportation, RDH, Studio Pacifica, and BRC Acoustics.

"We are excited to create a training facility for our team and for our city. The Storm facility will provide our athletes with a dedicated space to support them holistically, from training to health and wellness," said Lisa Brummel, co-owner of the Seattle Storm. "This facility reflects our franchise legacy, our athletes' success, and aims to promote and grow the women's game and expand youth access to play."

F10F's goal is to build a facility for female athletes with women-led teams, supported by men and women who are experts in their areas of specialty:

Currently, 85% of all project team members across all disciplines are women.

The building design celebrates the Storm's Pacific Northwest home, deriving inspiration from the roots of its industrial neighborhood and the team's commitment to elite performance.

The project is designed to achieve LEED® Gold certification, featuring all-electric operations and a rooftop photovoltaic array.

Upon the building's completion, the franchise will continue its longstanding work with non-profit and community partners, welcoming them to its new home to collaborate in supporting community development.

