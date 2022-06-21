Mike Wolff

Felling Trailers Inc. recently appointed Mike Wolff to inside sales — national accounts coordinator.

Wolff will manage the day-to-day account activity for the company's top national rental partners and inside sales calls and will be responsible for sales development, activity and account support.

Before accepting the inside sales — national accounts coordinator position, Wolff held the role of sales coordinator.

"For close to two years, I worked with the sales team assisting with customized trailers and options. Before that, I had worked in our parts and service department for about 4-years. Starting there and working my way through the parts and service department has given me a better understanding of our products and more in-depth knowledge of how they work," said Wolff.

"Mike is a great addition to our sales team," said Nathan Uphus Felling Trailers sales manager. "The knowledge he brings from working in various capacities with Felling Trailers makes for a stronger sales team. I too, transitioned from parts and service to the sales team. That experience builds a strong foundation of product knowledge and customer/dealer support."

"Mike brings a great amount of experience and enthusiasm to the position, and I am excited that he is a part of our Felling Trailers Sales team," said Pat Jennissen Felling Trailers, SVP of sales and marketing.

Before his time with Felling Trailers, Wolff worked in an AG-based business as a parts manager and route specialist. He worked with business owners to implement system upgrades and repairs and maintain their parts and supply needs.

"It's been six years since I joined the Felling Trailers team," said Wolff. "Felling is the kind of company that is willing to listen to my suggestions and finds ways to improve the company and improve myself. I feel that is part of what makes a great company. I look forward to my new adventure with Felling Trailers."

For more information, call 800/245-2809 or visit www.felling.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

