Women of Asphalt logo

Women of Asphalt (WofA) announced the launch of a new scholarship program in partnership with Caterpillar Inc., aimed at empowering women in the asphalt industry.

This initiative aligns with WofA's mission to increase awareness of career opportunities, elevate knowledge through education and research, and provide a supportive community for women in the asphalt industry.

About the Scholarship

The Women of Asphalt Scholarship Program offers recipients the unique opportunity to attend the Caterpillar Paving Operations Training, scheduled for the week of Nov. 18, 2024. This comprehensive training program is designed to enhance participants' skills and knowledge in paving operations, providing them with valuable insights and hands-on experience.

The scholarship covers the full cost of the weeklong course and includes travel expenses up to $2,000, with the total value of the scholarship exceeding $6,000. This is an excellent opportunity for women who are currently employed in the asphalt industry, seeking employment, or actively engaged in furthering their skills and knowledge in this field.

Eligibility, Application Process

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must meet one of the following criteria:

Currently employed in the asphalt industry

Seeking employment in the asphalt industry

Actively engaged in furthering their skills and knowledge in the asphalt industry

The application process requires detailed information about the applicant's background, including employment history, education status and participation in relevant clubs or organizations. Applicants also must submit an essay explaining why they are a good candidate for the award, highlighting their career aspirations and any relevant experiences.

All applications must be submitted by Aug. 1, 2024. The Women of Asphalt Awareness Committee will review all applications and announce the award winners via email.

The scholarship application can be accessed here.

