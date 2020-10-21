Wood's CRW Names Banks New Northern Territory Manager

Mark Banks

Wood's CRW announced the addition of Mark Banks as the northern New England territory manager to the crane and lift division covering Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. He brings 22 years of sales experience in the heavy equipment industry, having worked at Beauregard Equipment and J.J. Kane Auctions.

"Mark will do an excellent job in strengthening CRW's market for Link-Belt, National Crane, ShuttleLift, Maeda and Merlo product lines in the 3 Northern States of New England," said Sales Manager Marc Varricchione. "Mark lives in the central area of his territory, which will enable him to work out of both the Williston, Vermont, and North Oxford, Massachusetts, locations which is key to effective customer relationships."