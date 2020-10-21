--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Wood's CRW Names Banks New Northern Territory Manager

Wed October 21, 2020 - Northeast Edition #22
Wood’s CRW

Mark Banks
Mark Banks



Wood's CRW announced the addition of Mark Banks as the northern New England territory manager to the crane and lift division covering Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. He brings 22 years of sales experience in the heavy equipment industry, having worked at Beauregard Equipment and J.J. Kane Auctions.

"Mark will do an excellent job in strengthening CRW's market for Link-Belt, National Crane, ShuttleLift, Maeda and Merlo product lines in the 3 Northern States of New England," said Sales Manager Marc Varricchione. "Mark lives in the central area of his territory, which will enable him to work out of both the Williston, Vermont, and North Oxford, Massachusetts, locations which is key to effective customer relationships."



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News New England Wood's CRW Corp.