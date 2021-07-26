Equipmentdown-arrow
Woods Equipment Company Recognized for Promoting Veteran Employment

Mon July 26, 2021 - National Edition
Woods Equipment Company


Woods Equipment Company was awarded the Large Employer of Veterans Award from the Veterans Employment & Education Commission of The American Legion.
Woods Equipment Company was awarded the Large Employer of Veterans Award from the Veterans Employment & Education Commission of The American Legion. The company was nominated by the Robert C.A. Carlson American Legion Post 1207.

This award recognizes Wood's commitment to "recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and rolling up our sleeves to ‘Get After It' while supporting veteran employees and others in the military-connected community."

"It is an honor to receive this award from the American Legion. As a veteran, I have a special appreciation for the skill and talent that our veterans bring to the private sector," said Todd Hall, president of Woods Equipment Company.

In order to be eligible for this award, requirements include: 1) at least 10 percent of workforce must be veterans, 2) been in business for the last 5 years, 3) cannot restrict employment to just veterans, and 4) must be a private-sector employer.

Woods was presented the award at The American Legion's 102nd Annual State Convention, held July 16, 2021.

For more information, visit woodsequipment.com.




