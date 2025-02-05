Work has started on a $3B mixed-use development, The Mix, in Frisco after the failed Wade Park project. With various partners and plans for residential, retail, office spaces and a hotel, The Mix aims to revitalize the troubled spot. Incentives require timely completion by developers.

JVP Management photo A rendering of the mixed-use development called The Mix.

Work has begun on a $3 billion mixed-use development in Frisco called The Mix, Community Impact reported.

City and development officials gathered at the corner of Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road on Jan. 16, 2025, for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The site spans 112 acres and will be a "unique destination for new jobs, new experiences and new homes for the people of Frisco," said Tim Campbell, head of development for The Mix.

JVP Management is overseeing the project, according to wfaa.com. Other partners include StreetLights Residential, Torti Gallas + Partners and CallisonRTKL, Kimley-Horn, The Retail Connection and JLL.

AECOM Hunt is the contractor for the first phase of infrastructure work, according to connectcre.com.

Plans call for an upscale grocery store, an 8-acre park, a 400-key hotel, 375,000 sq. ft. of retail space, 3 million sq. ft. of residential space and 2 million sq. ft. of office space, according to Community Impact.

The site once was under construction and known as Wade Park. The project, which promised a different mixed-use development, was abandoned in 2017 when its owners went broke, according to Community Impact.

"We all know that this piece of land has been a bit of a troubled spot for Frisco for a number of years, with anticipation swirling about what would ultimately happen here," Campbell said. "Well, we worked hard with the city for about five years, even through COVID, to get this project relaunched, and today we're excited to finally begin construction on The Mix and to unveil what will soon become a premier destination on Frisco north platinum corridor."

Some pieces of Wade Park are still in place, including unfinished buildings and a 7-acre hole where an underground parking garage was planned, according to Community Impact.

Before the groundbreaking, crews were demolishing those buildings, although the hole will become a 3,000-space underground garage, according to Campbell.

In October 2024, Frisco City Council members approved a $114.43 million incentive agreement. Finishing the hole was one requirement that developers must meet to receive the money, Community Impact reported.

In addition, developers must complete all phase 1 infrastructure by the end of 2026, open the grocery store and 80 percent of retail by the end of 2027, complete the medical office building by the end of 2028, complete the residential units by the end of 2030 and complete the underground parking ground and phase 1 open space by the end of 2033.

Today's top stories