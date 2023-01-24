Contractors Equipment Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of Baschmann Services Inc.
List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Work on Northport, Ala.'s McFarland Boulevard On Track for 2024 Completion

Tue January 24, 2023 - Southeast Edition
Tuscaloosa News & ALDOT


(Map courtesy of Alabama Department of Transportation)
(Map courtesy of Alabama Department of Transportation)

It has been a little more than a year since upgrades began on McFarland Boulevard in Northport, Ala., and state officials said recently that the project still has many months of construction ahead of it before completion — likely no earlier than summer 2024.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is continuing work on the $33.9 million, 2.77-mi. project, expected to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion along U.S. Highway 82 and McFarland Boulevard from Alabama Highway 69 to Rice Mine Road in the town just north of Tuscaloosa.

Once finished, the road project will add a travel lane in each direction, provide better access to businesses, and complete a shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians, the Tuscaloosa News reported.

Ikaros LLC in Tuscaloosa is the general contractor on the Northport road project. Proceeds from Alabama's state gas tax increase are fully funding the construction, according to ALDOT.

Upgrades Should Cut Traffic Concerns

The building effort is the first major Rebuild Alabama Act project in Tuscaloosa County. When done, the upgraded McFarland Boulevard should give Northport and North Tuscaloosa motorists a better driving experience as they travel through the oft-congested area.

"The latest traffic counts showed more than 50,000 trips made per day on the heavily traveled highway, so it is important that we improve it," John D. McWilliams, a spokesperson of ALDOT's West Central Region, told the Tuscaloosa News.

During construction, at least two travel lanes in each direction are kept open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the duration of the project, though workers may reduce that to one lane on weekends.

Last fall, adjustments were made to the construction when the University of Alabama's football team played its home games in nearby Tuscaloosa.

"It will be the same [in 2023] as it was this [past] season," McWilliams explained. "New roadway closures will not be allowed from Friday evening through Sunday morning when the [Crimson Tide] has a home football game."

Construction on the McFarland Boulevard improvements first began in 2021, and, as there are no foreseeable delays, other than weather, the project is on pace to finish in mid-2024, he added.

Although the ongoing roadwork can be inconvenient for some motorists, Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg said he believes the results will be worth the hassle.

"This project by ALDOT is much needed and beneficial to not only Northport businesses, but for our citizens as well," he noted. "Traffic congestion calming measures have been needed for quite some time. I understand this roadwork is causing more congestion at the present time, but that will be temporary. As a driver myself, I keep telling myself that it's a marathon, not a sprint."

Other New Developments in Works

In addition to road improvements, Northport continues to grow in other areas by welcoming new restaurants and facilities.

In the new year, Hogg said he is looking forward to construction getting under way on several new developments in the city of 30,000 people, including a proposed water park, sports complex and adventure park.

"Northport continues to grow in a positive direction," he explained. "I am most excited to see [those new projects] come to life with construction happening in 2023. As we await responses from an upcoming RFP for the adventure Park and sports Complex, I am very excited to know that we are on track for the May 2024 opening of the water park.

"Northport is thriving and I am honored to be a part of the process," Hogg added.




Today's top stories

Musk, Telsa to Spend $770M to Expand Austin Factory

SCDOT Performs Extensive Earth Work On U.S. 17 Project

JCB's Hydrogen Technology Set for International Debut

AED Holds Its Annual Summit/CONDEX in Chicago

Contractors Equipment Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of Baschmann Services Inc.

EPA Announces $263M Loan for Boise Water Infrastructure

Partnership Kicks Off Hospital Construction in Panama City Beach, Fla.

Longtime Public Servant Horsch Steps Away From Idaho Transportation Board



 

Read more about...

Alabama Alabama Department of Transportation Infrastructure Roadwork






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA