Muscogee Nation begins construction on $100M Coweta Casino Hotel in Oklahoma, set to open in 2026. Project includes casino, hotel, and expected to generate jobs and boost local economy.

Photo courtesy of Muscogee Nation A rendering of the Coweta Casino Hotel.

The Muscogee Nation broke ground in November 2024 on the Coweta Casino Hotel in Coweta, Okla., yogonet.com reported.

The $100 million development, which is expected to open in spring 2026, will be on 17 acres at the southeast corner of 131st Street and Oklahoma 51.

Project construction partners include Connect Advisors of Oklahoma City, JCJ Architecture of Tulsa and Thompson Construction of Tulsa, according to Fox23 News.

The 104,000-sq.-ft. complex will include a 35,000-sq.-ft. casino with 750 gaming machines and a 46-room hotel with a pool, fitness center, concierge services and a meeting space with a capacity of 150, yogonet.com reported.

"This is a $100 million investment, but it's not a giant casino like River Spirit," Muscogee National Gaming Enterprises CEO Pat Crofts told Fox23 News. "We're not going to have giant concerts and giant events. It's not going to be that impactful as far as the community. I think a lot of people were worried at the beginning of how big it was going to be. When you hear it's a $100 million investment, it sounds like a giant complex, but it's just a medium-size casino ... I don't think it's going to be nearly as impactful on traffic and the neighborhood as people originally thought."

In addition, the Muscogee Nation invested more than $11 million since 2019 to improve the region's infrastructure, water resources and public safety by partnering with the city of Coweta and Wagoner County, indiangaming.com reported.

Local officials believe the construction will support about 500 jobs while generating $22.6 million in income and a total economic impact of $132.5 million.

Long-term economic benefits will include the addition of 250 jobs and the support of 346 additional roles, thus creating nearly 600 jobs and $27.5 million in annual income.

The Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises said residents and tribal citizens will be hired and trained for a variety of jobs, Fox23 News reported.

Today's top stories