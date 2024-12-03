List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Work Starts On $100M Muscogee Nation Casino

    Muscogee Nation begins construction on $100M Coweta Casino Hotel in Oklahoma, set to open in 2026. Project includes casino, hotel, and expected to generate jobs and boost local economy.

    Tue December 03, 2024 - West Edition #24
    CEG Staff


    A rendering of the Coweta Casino Hotel.
    Photo courtesy of Muscogee Nation
    A rendering of the Coweta Casino Hotel.

    The Muscogee Nation broke ground in November 2024 on the Coweta Casino Hotel in Coweta, Okla., yogonet.com reported.

    The $100 million development, which is expected to open in spring 2026, will be on 17 acres at the southeast corner of 131st Street and Oklahoma 51.

    Project construction partners include Connect Advisors of Oklahoma City, JCJ Architecture of Tulsa and Thompson Construction of Tulsa, according to Fox23 News.

    The 104,000-sq.-ft. complex will include a 35,000-sq.-ft. casino with 750 gaming machines and a 46-room hotel with a pool, fitness center, concierge services and a meeting space with a capacity of 150, yogonet.com reported.

    "This is a $100 million investment, but it's not a giant casino like River Spirit," Muscogee National Gaming Enterprises CEO Pat Crofts told Fox23 News. "We're not going to have giant concerts and giant events. It's not going to be that impactful as far as the community. I think a lot of people were worried at the beginning of how big it was going to be. When you hear it's a $100 million investment, it sounds like a giant complex, but it's just a medium-size casino ... I don't think it's going to be nearly as impactful on traffic and the neighborhood as people originally thought."

    In addition, the Muscogee Nation invested more than $11 million since 2019 to improve the region's infrastructure, water resources and public safety by partnering with the city of Coweta and Wagoner County, indiangaming.com reported.

    Local officials believe the construction will support about 500 jobs while generating $22.6 million in income and a total economic impact of $132.5 million.

    Long-term economic benefits will include the addition of 250 jobs and the support of 346 additional roles, thus creating nearly 600 jobs and $27.5 million in annual income.

    The Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises said residents and tribal citizens will be hired and trained for a variety of jobs, Fox23 News reported.




    Today's top stories

    Progress Continues On $250M Columbus LOT Project

    Work Continues On Largest Project in NYSDOT History

    OSHA Puts PPE for Women, Hard Hats On Its Radar

    Case Introduces Limited Signature Edition Backhoe Loader for Iconic Presence On Job Site

    Consider These Comfort, Performance Features When Selecting Your Next Compact Track Loader

    Aerospace Hub Construction Starts

    VIDEO: PennDOT to Make $50M Upgrade to U.S. 119, Plans to Replace Old Bridge in Fayette County

    Ohio University Announces Investment From Kokosing



     

    Read more about...

    Casinos development Oklahoma Thompson Construction