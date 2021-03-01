The Sennebogen 895 E Hybrid has an operating weight of approximately 463 tons and a reach of more than 130 ft.

Shipping and logistics company Danubia Speicherei Ges.m.b.H was in search of a machine that would positively impact its bottom line. With Sennebogen, it made that a reality by commissioning the world's largest material handler, the "big green one."

The Danube Port is one of the most important and vital ports in central Europe with more than 8,200 ft. of dockside space. And in 2020, the dock welcomed an impressive landmark giving the landscape a new look.

Big and Prestigious - Sennebogen 895 at the Port of Enns

"We were looking for the perfect solution for our business, without having to make any compromises. At bauma 2019, the decision was made," said Georg Dobesberger, managing director of Danubia Speicherei. The decision Dobesberger speaks to was going all-in with Sennebogen's 895 E-Series material handler.

Previous to the 895, the company was using two rope-driven harbor cranes, which were already long overdue for a change and becoming increasingly unreliable with the volume demands at their docks. With a volume of approximately 950,000 tons of material of all kinds, from grains, fertilizers to salt and general cargo being handled each year, the risk was simply too great to have a machine that could go down at any moment and cripple all of their dockside operations.

However, this port presents a unique challenge with the walls being especially high, depending on the water level. The 895 solved that problem and answered all of Danubia Speicherei's requirements in terms of range, depth and speed with its enormous capabilities.

A joint effort then took place with fellow Austrian company Ascendum Baumaschinen by installing a rail gantry adapted to the gauge width of the existing rails. With a reach of 115 ft. (35 m), a port cab was created that could be elevated and lowered by 23 ft. (7 m). This collaboration also provided a power supply with travel up to 980 ft. (300 m).

Have a Vision: Think Big and Green

Dobesberger knew that the increased demands of the market and the dock's prominence made it necessary to rely on modern technologies: "With an electric motor driving the port giant, we are using an option that is both resource and environmentally friendly. And due to the lower electricity prices, this also makes sense from a financial point of view."

The 895 E-Series works efficiently in two ways: Maximum energy savings can be achieved by combining an electric motor with the latest energy e-capture technology.

Sennebogen's Green Hybrid system is unique on the market because it operates with no reduction in performance along the entire cylinder path. The large system volume of the two hydraulic cylinders on the boom paired with the nitrogen and piston accumulators next to the boom pivot point allows the force to remain constant and compensates for the mass of the 60 ton boom, according to the manufacturer.

Like a spring, energy is stored by lowering the boom and compressing gas. The system then uses this energy to support the next lifting task, which is similar to releasing the spring. This minimizes the amount of force required for lifting and reduces energy consumption by up to 55 percent.

Versatile, User-Friendly Workplace With a View

Big machines can cope with even bigger tasks, which is true for the 895 E-Series. The machine is purpose-built in many different areas while remaining extremely scalable. Whether it's general cargo or various bulk materials, everything can be handled by Danubia Speicherei with ease.

The port specialists integrated a quick-change system on the stick with various grab applications in order to quickly switch between handling heavy and light bulk materials as well as general cargo.

"The greatest flexibility, however, results from the fact that we can unload ships along the entire dock," Dobesberger said.

For this purpose, a special power supply was installed on the rail gantry via a motorized cable reel, which allows the electric material handler to move easily and conveniently over a total distance exceeding 980 ft. (300 m).

A well-designed system of stairs and platforms makes it easy to reach the Portcab, a large-capacity cab specially developed for the needs of ports, from which the operators can unload ships, load trucks and trains with a bird's eye view.

"Every day I receive feedback from my operators that the 895's cab is the finest workplace in the entire port," Dobesberger added.

For more information, visit www.sennebogen-na.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories