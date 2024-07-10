Construction Equipment Guide
NOAA and the CDC have issued warnings that extreme temperatures will persist throughout the summer months and beyond. Ensuring worker safety in high-heat environments has never been more critical.
California-based workwear company KISHIGO is responding with a solution. Its Premium Black Series Cool Touch T-shirts prioritize comfort and worker safety in hot conditions.
The new shirts have been engineered to be part of any comprehensive heat-stress prevention program for indoor and outdoor workers, using high-visibility fabric designed to wick sweat away from the body and enhance cooling to reduce heat-related risks. Available in short and long sleeves, the shirts are ideal for traffic and roadway crews, general construction, warehouse operations, marine and ports, airlines, municipalities/DOTs and city landscaping workers.
Sandra Hanna, Kishigo VP of marketing and product development and high visibility chairwoman of the International Safety Equipment Association, said, "We recognize the growing challenges a hotter world poses, and we've responded by introducing 4-way stretch cooling fabric into our workwear. Cool Touch translates to unparalleled comfort for workers, whether enduring the searing heat outdoors or facing demanding conditions indoors."
In addition to wearing the proper gear, a comprehensive approach is essential to prevent heat-related illnesses in the workplace, including:
For more information, visit www.kishigo.com/cooltouch.