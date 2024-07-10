NOAA and the CDC have issued warnings that extreme temperatures will persist throughout the summer months and beyond. Ensuring worker safety in high-heat environments has never been more critical.

California-based workwear company KISHIGO is responding with a solution. Its Premium Black Series Cool Touch T-shirts prioritize comfort and worker safety in hot conditions.

The new shirts have been engineered to be part of any comprehensive heat-stress prevention program for indoor and outdoor workers, using high-visibility fabric designed to wick sweat away from the body and enhance cooling to reduce heat-related risks. Available in short and long sleeves, the shirts are ideal for traffic and roadway crews, general construction, warehouse operations, marine and ports, airlines, municipalities/DOTs and city landscaping workers.

Cool to the Touch: The fabric offers a 43 percent greater initial cool sensation than other common fabrics. Each touch provides an immediate cooling effect, offering continuous subtle coolness triggers throughout the day.

Enhanced Heat Transfer: Its ability to transfer heat away from the skin prevents overheating.

Segmented Stretchy Tape: Ensures flexibility and meets ANSI requirements for high-visibility clothing. It provides breathability due to its segmented design, with added stretch for overall comfort.

True 4-Way Stretch: Allows for unrestricted movement, enhancing comfort and performance.

Allows for unrestricted movement, enhancing comfort and performance. Flatlock Stitching: Eliminates excess fabric in seams, reducing chafing and increasing durability and longevity, allowing the shirts to withstand extreme conditions.

Sandra Hanna, Kishigo VP of marketing and product development and high visibility chairwoman of the International Safety Equipment Association, said, "We recognize the growing challenges a hotter world poses, and we've responded by introducing 4-way stretch cooling fabric into our workwear. Cool Touch translates to unparalleled comfort for workers, whether enduring the searing heat outdoors or facing demanding conditions indoors."

In addition to wearing the proper gear, a comprehensive approach is essential to prevent heat-related illnesses in the workplace, including:

Training: Educating workers about heat stress, its effects on health and safety, and prevention methods.

Hydration: Ensuring access to adequate water and encouraging frequent hydration.

Ensuring access to adequate water and encouraging frequent hydration. Shade and Breaks: Provide shaded areas and implement regular breaks.

Gradual Acclimatization: Helping workers build a tolerance to heat over time.

Helping workers build a tolerance to heat over time. Flexible Work Schedules: Adjusting workloads and shifts to avoid peak heat times.

For more information, visit www.kishigo.com/cooltouch.

