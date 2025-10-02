Ron Clark named Chairman of World Ag Expo 2026, gearing up for the annual event. With the theme "Grounds for Innovation," the expo showcases cutting-edge agricultural technology. The 2.6 million sq. ft. exhibit space welcomes visitors to discover the latest in agriculture. CEO Jerry Sinift expresses excitement for next year's show, emphasizing its role in connecting and educating the agriculture community.

World Ag Expo photo Ron Clark and his wife, Robin.

World Ag Expo, the largest annual outdoor agricultural exposition, is gearing up to make its return in February, naming Ron Clark as the 2026 Show Chairman.

"It's an honor to be selected by my peers in the community, and to follow a long line of respected leaders," said Clark. "I look forward to representing the greatest ag show in the world and welcoming visitors to discover the latest in agriculture."

A Tulare native, Clark has been involved in agriculture from a young age, working on his family farm since third grade. Over the years, he has managed his own farming operation while providing custom farming and farm management services. Committed to agricultural education and innovation, he has run test plots for various organizations, including the UC Cooperative Extension.

Clark has served as vice chairman of Mid Valley Co-op and as a board member of numerous Kaweah Water Associations and the Tulare Joint Union High School District Ag Advisory Committee. A generational volunteer, he carries on his family's long-standing tradition of supporting World Ag Expo.

The theme for the 2026 show, "Grounds for Innovation," highlights both the 2.6 million sq. ft. of exhibit space, and its role as a showcase for the latest in agricultural technology. From the Top-10 New Products Competition to a wide array of exhibitors featuring cutting-edge solutions, innovation is always at the forefront of World Ag Expo.

"Our team is hard at work preparing for next year's show," said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center CEO. "We are happy to continue providing a place for the agriculture community to connect, learn and grow."

The annual show is produced by the International Agri-Center, a non-profit focused on agriculture education, innovation and business development.

For more information, visit worldagexpo.org.

