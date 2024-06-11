Construction Equipment Guide
Tue June 11, 2024 - West Edition #12
The world's largest wildlife crossing is getting closer to becoming a reality.
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced that the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing outside of Los Angeles is on track to open by early 2026.
Ahead of National Infrastructure Week, Newsom also announced that construction crews are now more than halfway through installing the beams that form the crossing. The work is part of Newsom's infrastructure agenda to build more, faster.
In May, the first of 82 large concrete beams went up over U.S. Highway 101 at Liberty Canyon Road in Agoura Hills. The project has been made possible by a successful public-private partnership. Philanthropy has raised more than $34 million in funding, while California has provided $58.1 million in funding.
"Our work to build more, faster is already paying dividends across our state," said Newsom. "This wildlife crossing is just one example of how California is building infrastructure that connects rather than divides. With projects like this, we're reconnecting and restoring habitats so future generations can continue to enjoy California's unmatched natural beauty."
On Earth Day 2022, Newsom participated in the ground breaking for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, a public-private partnership of monumental scope that has leveraged the expertise and leadership of dozens of organizations and institutions to protect and restore wildlife habitats in Southern California.
Wildlife crossings of all kinds are essential to building a network of interconnected conserved lands and waters that protect and restore biodiversity while also supporting transportation infrastructure.