W.S. Tyler Equipment Rebrands to Haver & Boecker Niagara

Mon March 30, 2020 - National Edition
Haver & Boecker


North American-developed technology — including the F-Class vibrating screen — demonstrates the advanced innovations of Haver & Boecker Niagara engineering. The F-Class helps maximize screening efficiency and also is available as a portable plant to accommodate mobile operations. Haver & Boecker introduces its global mineral processing brand Haver & Boecker Niagara in North America. The brand combines the engineering expertise and product portfolios of its three mineral processing locations in Brazil, Canada and Germany.

Haver & Boecker introduced its global mineral processing brand, Haver & Boecker Niagara, to North America.

Haver & Boecker Niagara combines the long-term success of the W.S. Tyler brand in North America with Haver & Boecker's worldwide engineering and application expertise to help customers address their screening challenges more efficiently and more profitably through a complete portfolio of innovative mineral processing technologies.

Haver & Boecker launched the new global brand Haver & Boecker Niagara in North America during ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020.

"The ultimate goal of Haver & Boecker Niagara is to offer a complete portfolio of innovative mineral processing technologies to better meet the needs of our customers throughout the world," said Karen Thompson, president of Haver & Boecker Niagara's North America and Australia operations.

"As we move forward, North American customers will continue receiving the same quality they have come to trust from the Tyler brand, but now under the Niagara name."

Streamlining the equipment portfolio will ensure parts commonality, allowing access to virtually the same parts worldwide. Sharing one common technology portfolio also means one common service approach: increasing service availability and expertise to solve customers' challenges.

In the future, the brand will incorporate the expertise of its three mineral processing locations in Brazil, Canada and Germany. Together, they will collaborate on product design, consider application challenges, and manufacture processing solutions to improve Haver & Boecker Niagara customers' efficiency and profitability

Haver & Boecker Niagara will maintain its existing management, employees and distribution network in North America.

The global equipment brand falls under the Machinery Division of Haver & Boecker, headquartered in Oelde, Germany. Beyond the mineral processing equipment offered by Haver & Boecker Niagara, the machinery division specializes in material handling, packing, mixing, filling and palletizing technology for the cement, building materials, food, chemical and mining industries. The company's Wire Weaving Division produces thousands of various types of wire mesh for screening, filtration, automotive applications and laboratory technology, as well as architecture and design products.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

