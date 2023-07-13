WSP USA Senior Vice President Sallye Perrin, Transurban Project Delivery Director Victoria Jones, Northern Virginia's "Transform 66 Outside the Beltway," and Washington, D.C.'s "Smart Street Lighting" modernization have been recognized as models of excellence in transportation leadership, finance and innovation, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) announced July 12.

The awards were presented at ARTBA's 35th Annual Public Private Partnerships (P3s) in Transportation Conference, held July 11 to 13 in the Nation's Capital.

Trailblazer of the Year: Sallye Perrin, Senior Vice President, WSP USA

This award is given to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to, and advocacy for, the forward progress of P3s in the U.S. transportation industry.

Perrin has been a leader in P3s, alternative delivery and transit-oriented development during her 40-plus year career in planning and engineering. She is nationally recognized for her ability to help transportation agencies find innovative and cost-effective project solutions. Perrin also has spearheaded initiatives to promote greater opportunities for the industry's women professionals.

At WSP USA for a decade, she has been involved with an array of P3 projects, including Louisiana's groundbreaking Calcasieu River Bridge, Maryland's "Op Lanes" traffic relief program, Los Angeles International Airport's innovative automated people mover, and Michigan's major I-75 modernization.

Emerging Leader: Victoria Jones, Transurban

Jones is the epitome of advocacy for the forward progress of P3s and represents an outstanding promise for continuing service and leadership in the future.

Her expertise is in major infrastructure mega-projects on which she started as a field engineer. At Transurban, she manages expansion of the I-495 Express Lanes—a 2.5-mile, P3 design-build project with a huge impact on northern Virginia.

Her management skills have helped navigate the Amended and Restated Comprehensive Agreement with the Virginia Department of Transportation, while also driving the success of this complex initiative. Previously, Jones oversaw construction and traffic maintenance for a 14-mi. stretch of the Capital Beltway, collaborating effectively with another major project, Metro's Silver Line Phase 1.

Jones' ability to coordinate efforts with different stakeholders was instrumental in the timely completion of both projects and the enhancement of transportation infrastructure in the greater Washington metropolitan area.

Innovation of the Year: Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project

It spotlights an idea within a P3 project that demonstrates how the development and/or application of new, innovative, and unique management concepts help provide value for users.

The "Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project" revamps 22.5 mi. of I-66 between the I-495/Capital Beltway and Route 29 in Gainesville. Va., into a multimodal corridor that moves more people, provides more reliable trips, and offers new travel options.

Carrying 200,000 daily vehicle trips, the project is a P3 partnership between the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), and private partners I-66 Express Mobility Partners (a consortium of Cintra, Meridiam and APG). It has delivered $3.7 billion in transportation improvements.

The project's design-builder, FAM Construction (a joint venture of Ferrovial Construction, Allan Myers, American Structurepoint, Louis Berger and Janssen & Spaans Engineering), managed $2.3 billion in construction. The renovation added two new express toll lanes and refurbished three general purpose lanes each way along the existing highway; made operational improvements at 12 interchanges to enhance safety and reduce congestion (including auxiliary lanes between interchanges); built two new park and ride lots with 4,000 new parking spaces and direct access to the new express lanes; and added over 18 miles of new bike and pedestrian facilities.

Construction was completed while maintaining four active travel lanes during peak periods. Begun in Dec. 2017, the project's 10 western-most miles of new express lanes opened two and a half months ahead of schedule on Sept. 10, 2022, with the remaining opening ahead of schedule in November 2022.

Community Impact of the Year: D.C. Smart Street Lighting Project

The project represents economic, philanthropic, or humanitarian benefit to the public and an improved quality of life for the community and/or users of the asset.

The modernization of the streetlight network will improve safety throughout the city by creating better-lit roadways, walkways, bike paths, underpasses and tunnels. It supports D.C.'s "Vision Zero" campaign to improve pedestrian and bicycle transportation safety and reduce fatalities and serious injuries to D.C. transportation system users.

LED technology will create roadways and walkways that are better lit, and a remote monitoring and control system (RMCS) will ensure assets are maintained on schedule. The construction schedule ensures those neighborhoods with the greatest need for improved lighting are addressed first.

The team includes minority-owned equity partner Phoenix Infrastructure Group LLC (Phoenix), Dynamic Concepts Inc., VHB Metro DC LLC, Indigo Mid-Atlantic LLC, and Tina Boyd and Associates.

