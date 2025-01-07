The Wyoming Springs extension project in Round Rock, TX, funded by the city's Transportation and Economic Development Corporation, aims to reduce traffic congestion. Construction includes a four-lane divided arterial road with shared-use paths over Brushy Creek, addressing anticipated growth and enhancing transportation infrastructure while preserving the environment.

Photo courtesy of the City of Round Rock, Texas A map of the Wyoming Springs extension project in Round Rock, Texas.

The Wyoming Springs extension project in Round Rock, Texas, is now under construction after five years of planning and design, the city of Round Rock announced.

The $25.9 million construction contract, awarded to Capital Excavation Co. of Buda, Texas, in September 2024, is funded by the city's Transportation and Economic Develop-ment Corporation (Type B) sales tax revenues.

The new four-lane divided arterial roadway will include shared-use paths and extend over Brushy Creek from Creekbend Boulevard to Farm-to-Market 3406 (Old Settlers Boulevard). The project is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion on Farm-to-Market 3406, Sam Bass Road and Creekbend Boulevard, offering another north-south route on the west side of the city.

The Wyoming Springs extension has been in the city's Transportation Master Plan since 1999 to address anticipated growth in the area. City Council approved the design contract for the project in August 2019, just two years after the completion of the nearby Creekbend Boulevard extension over Brushy Creek.

Designed with future transportation needs in mind, the roadway incorporates measures to minimize environmental and community impacts along the unique Hairy Man corridor.

Efforts to preserve the existing landscape included aligning the roadway to avoid tree removal where possible, using retaining walls and tree wells to limit embankment on root zones and following the existing ground profile. Extensive coordination with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and community feedback during public meetings in 2020 and 2021 helped shape the final design.

The project was let for construction on Aug. 14, 2024. Construction began on Nov. 18, 2024, and is expected to last up to two years.

The city said the Wyoming Springs Extension provides a needed additional north-south crossing of Brushy Creek. A limited number of crossings results in additional traffic on FM 3406, Sam Bass Road and Ranch-to-Market 620 as motorists travel those roads to access Interstate 35 to get north and south.

The most recent traffic counts on Wyoming Spring at Brightwater Boulevard are 2,277 vehicles per hour at peak travel times, with anticipated doubling by 2040.

Today's top stories