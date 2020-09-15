XL Specialized Trailers has promoted Matt Brunscheon to regional sales manager and brought on two new members to the same position, Isaiah Adams and Ryan Piana, effective immediately.

As regional sales managers at XL, Brunscheon, Adams and Piana's main responsibilities are supporting their territory dealers and servicing the needs of customers in their respective regions.

Overseeing the Great Lakes region, Brunscheon has been part of the XL team for nearly 20 years. During his two decades, he has served in inside sales and as a customer account specialist, quoting trailers and providing customer service support.

Adams will represent XL in the South-Central region and comes to the company with a diverse background. This includes being a U.S. Navy veteran followed by going into transportation and logistics immediately after his time with the military. He has spent the last six years selling heavy equipment for brands such as Takeuchi, Doosan, Kenworth and more.

With eight years of heavy haul experience, Piana joins XL as the new western region sales manager. His background also includes experience in operational risk.

"We are very excited to bring both Isaiah and Ryan on board with us at XL, and so happy for Matt to step into his new role," said Tom Hiatt, director of sales at XL Specialized Trailers. "With their prior experiences, we have no doubt they will be a great asset for us and great representatives to our customers."

They join Rick Bodnar in the eastern region and Joe Dewey in the midwest.

For more information, visit www.xlspecializedtrailer.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.