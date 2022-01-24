Xtreme Manufacturing, along with sister company, Snorkel, went big with a 10,800 sq. ft. space, featuring a booth structure by Xtreme Cubes with upper viewing deck.

Xtreme Manufacturing and Snorkel returned to the new Diamond Lot at Las Vegas Convention Center for World of Concrete 2022.

With a prime location at the front of the Diamond Lot, Xtreme Manufacturing, along with sister company, Snorkel, went big with a 10,800 sq. ft. space, featuring a booth structure by Xtreme Cubes with upper viewing deck. The companies highlighted the durability and robustness of their products with their "110% Outwork All Others" campaign at the show.

Built to handle the toughest of jobs, with a focus on safety, productivity and serviceability, Xtreme offers the largest selection of high capacity telehandlers in North America. Xtreme showcased its extended reach at the 2022 show with a number of models from its product range, including two of the world's tallest fixed chassis telehandlers, the Xtreme XR1585-C and Xtreme XR1570-C.

Weighing 65,500 lbs., the XR1585-C is 102 in. wide with a stowed height of 10 ft. 1 in. and a turning radius of 16 ft. 8 in. This industry-leading telehandler offers a forward reach of 67 ft. and a lift capacity of 15,000 lbs.

Xtreme also highlighted its Xtreme XR1255-B model, which is being upgraded in 2022 to utilize Xtreme's latest chassis design. With improved specifications and increased commonality with other Xtreme B-class and C-class models, the upgraded XR1255-B were displayed for the first time at World of Concrete 2022.

Other models on display by Xtreme included the XR619-A, XR843-B, XR1055-B fitted with Xtreme's award-winning coordinated motion feature, XR1147-B, XR2045-C, XR3034-D and XR4030-E.

Snorkel highlighted its two new large deck, rough terrain construction scissor lift families. The Snorkel S9043RT represents the high capacity family, reaching a maximum working height of 49 ft. and is capable of lifting a platform capacity of up to 1,500 lbs. The S9043RT on display at the show was powered by a Kubota 1605 dual fuel engine, which is offered as an option.

Showcasing the new ultra-high capacity family, the Snorkel S9043RT-HC also reaches a maximum working height of 49 ft., but can lift up to 3,500 lbs. and comes with a full-size pallet gate for safer and easier loading of materials into the platform.

Snorkel's large deck construction scissors feature a platform that is approximately 20 percent wider and 4 percent longer than other models. With dual extension decks that are 6 percent longer than the industry standard, the maximum available platform size totals 22 ft. x 7 ft. 6 in. when fully extended, according to the company.

Also at the show, the fully electric Snorkel SR5719E compact rough terrain telehandler represents Snorkel's growing range of zero emission alternatives to traditional internal combustion lifts. Other Snorkel models on the booth included the Snorkel 660SJ telescopic boom lift fitted with an optional award-winning pressure washing package designed for masonry cleaning, a Snorkel 460SJ with 24.9hp Kubota engine, and the S3970BE bi-energy compact rough terrain scissor lift.

For more information, visit www.xmfg.com, and www.snorkellifts.com.

