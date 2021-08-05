Equipmentdown-arrow
Yale Celebrates 2020 Dealer of Excellence Award Winners

Thu August 05, 2021 - National Edition
Yale Material Handling Corporation


The award recognizes dealers for developing and maintaining the pillars of a highly successful materials handling dealership, including expert industry knowledge and dedication to customer support.
Yale Materials Handling Corporation announced the winners of the 2020 Dealer of Excellence award, the company's top honor for members of the Yale dealer network.

2020 Dealer of Excellence Recipients

  • Alta Western Michigan
  • Berry Material Handling
  • Black Equipment - North
  • Burns Equipment Pittsburgh
  • Eastern Lift Truck - MD/DC/DE
  • Eastern Lift Truck - South NJ/Philadelphia
  • Fairchild Equipment WI North
  • Medley Material Handling
  • MH Equipment - Iowa
  • MH Equipment - Ohio North
  • Northland Industrial Truck Co. (NITCO)
  • Riekes Equipment
  • Tynan Equipment
  • Briggs Equipment Mexico

"Our entrepreneurial, exclusive dealer network provides us with a distinct competitive advantage," said Bob Sattler, vice president of dealer business development. "These dealers have demonstrated their willingness to continuously enhance capabilities from customer support to safety, to out-perform in this demanding industry landscape."

Dealer of Excellence recipients attended a celebration in June at The Lodge at Sea Island in St. Simons Island, Ga.




