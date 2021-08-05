Our Main Office
Thu August 05, 2021 - National Edition
Yale Materials Handling Corporation announced the winners of the 2020 Dealer of Excellence award, the company's top honor for members of the Yale dealer network.
The award recognizes dealers for developing and maintaining the pillars of a highly successful materials handling dealership, including expert industry knowledge and dedication to customer support.
2020 Dealer of Excellence Recipients
"Our entrepreneurial, exclusive dealer network provides us with a distinct competitive advantage," said Bob Sattler, vice president of dealer business development. "These dealers have demonstrated their willingness to continuously enhance capabilities from customer support to safety, to out-perform in this demanding industry landscape."
Dealer of Excellence recipients attended a celebration in June at The Lodge at Sea Island in St. Simons Island, Ga.