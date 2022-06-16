The Atlanta Braves 2021 World Champions Trophy hitches a ride on a Yanmar UTV.

Yanmar America Corporation, a sponsor of the 2021 World Champion Atlanta Braves, joined the team at the Cartersville leg of their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist.

The trophy was on display at the Savoy Automobile Museum June 9.

Visitors who came to view the trophy also could see historic automobiles from each of the years that the Braves had won a championship on display outside the museum, together with Yanmar tractors, UTVs and an excavator.

Celebrating 151 years of Braves' baseball, the 2021 World Champions will be making 151 stops on their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist.

Yanmar provides its SA series and YT3 series multi-purpose compact tractors for ground management at Truist Park with the compact and versatile equipment supporting the Braves' grounds management team as they maintain the grounds to keep them in pristine condition for the players, hometown fans and visitors.

For more information about Yanmar, visit yanmar.com/us.

