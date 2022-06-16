List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Yanmar America Celebrates 2021 World Champion Atlanta Braves at Savoy Automobile Museum

Thu June 16, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Yanmar America


The Atlanta Braves 2021 World Champions Trophy hitches a ride on a Yanmar UTV.
The Atlanta Braves 2021 World Champions Trophy hitches a ride on a Yanmar UTV.

Yanmar America Corporation, a sponsor of the 2021 World Champion Atlanta Braves, joined the team at the Cartersville leg of their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist.

The trophy was on display at the Savoy Automobile Museum June 9.

Visitors who came to view the trophy also could see historic automobiles from each of the years that the Braves had won a championship on display outside the museum, together with Yanmar tractors, UTVs and an excavator.

Celebrating 151 years of Braves' baseball, the 2021 World Champions will be making 151 stops on their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist.

Yanmar provides its SA series and YT3 series multi-purpose compact tractors for ground management at Truist Park with the compact and versatile equipment supporting the Braves' grounds management team as they maintain the grounds to keep them in pristine condition for the players, hometown fans and visitors.

For more information about Yanmar, visit yanmar.com/us.




Today's top stories

Vehicle Fueling Future — Will Jobs Follow Fed EV Infrastructure Blueprint?

VIDEO: JCB Machines Join Pageant Fit for a Queen

Crews Complete Moody Center at University of Texas

John Deere Announces Global Agreement With Wacker Neuson On 0-9-Metric-Ton Excavators

Caterpillar to Relocate Global Headquarters to Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Business Bottlenecks: How to Identify, Overcome

Sealand Constructors Leads Lengthy I-390 Resurfacing Project

Rock & Recycling Equipment Expands Product Offering With Lippmann, MWS



 

Read more about...

Atlanta Braves Sports Sports & Entertainment Yanmar






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA