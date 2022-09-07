Yanmar America Human Resources Director Selena Galmon cuts the ribbon to open the Yanmar America Wellness Center.

Yanmar America Corporation has announced the opening of an onsite clinic at its Adairsville, Ga., headquarters.

The Yanmar Wellness Center, which was opened in partnership with Atrium Health Floyd, will provide employees and their families with free, high-quality primary and urgent care.

The Center can provide wide variety of services from consultations and comprehensive primary care to preventive screenings, lab services and urgent care. It can even dispense a range of common medications to employees and their families. All services are free of charge.

"Currently, the only option for employees who need a medical consultation is to take personal leave or to postpone their care needs," said Jeff Albright, president, Yanmar America. "The Yanmar Wellness Center will allow employees to seek quality, timely care and save their leave days for vacations or time with friends or family. This center is part of Yanmar America's approach to improving overall employee wellbeing."

Atrium Health Floyd thanked Yanmar for trusting them with the company's health care needs and praised Yanmar's efforts.

"We're very pleased to be partnering with Yanmar America to serve the medical needs of their employees," said Chris Butler, director of corporate health. "The establishment of this facility firmly places Yanmar ahead of the curve in employee wellness and we're excited to be working with them to deliver real benefits to employees and their families."

Yanmar America's relationship with Atrium Health Floyd began more than seven years ago when Floyd Health (now known as Atrium) delivered flu shots to Yanmar employees. The service soon expanded into onsite biometric screenings, health fairs, mobile mammography and more. The Yanmar Wellness Center represents the next evolution in this partnership.

For more information, visit yanmar.com/us.

