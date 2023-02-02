Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, encompassing the Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV brands, finalizes its status as a single legal entity. (Photos courtesy of Yanmar Compact Equipment North America)

The major milestone comes three years after the Yanmar Group acquired ASV Holdings Inc. Now, the Yanmar Compact Equipment division in North America and ASV officially join to become YCENA.

"This is a huge step for us, our dealers and our customers," said Tate Johnson, president of YCENA. "The alignment of the two brands allows us to focus on expansion, new products and overall strategic growth in North America while finding new ways to serve our customers."

Yanmar CE and ASV have operated as YCENA from a commercial standpoint since July 2020. The alignment as a single, legal entity allows for a better, more capable and dedicated compact equipment entity focused on leadership in the North American compact equipment market. It also will allow a wider range of compact equipment offerings long-term, offer a single way for compact equipment dealers to do business with YCENA and strengthen the global Yanmar Compact Equipment team.

The Yanmar CE and ASV brands will remain distinct under YCENA with each brand retaining its product lines and dealer networks. Currently, Yanmar Compact Equipment offers mini excavators, compact wheel loaders and tracked carriers with a focus on commercial construction, residential construction, utility and rental applications. ASV offers compact track loaders and skid steers popular in the landscaping and forestry markets.

About Yanmar Compact Equipment North America

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, based in Grand Rapids, Minn., encompasses Yanmar Compact Equipment division's compact excavators, tracked carriers and wheel loaders and ASV's Posi-Track compact track loaders.

For more information, visit www.YanmarCE.com and www.asvi.com.

