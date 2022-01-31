Yanmar Compact Equipment recognized Vermeer Midwest as its 2021 Multi-Location Dealer of the Year.

Yanmar Compact Equipment recognized Vermeer Midwest as its 2021 Multi-Location Dealer of the Year and Meridian Utility Equipment Sales as the 2021 Single-Location Dealer of the Year.

"Vermeer Midwest and Meridian Utility took it to a new level this year. Their dedication to representing the Yanmar CE brand and sharing its value with their customers really sets them apart," said Jeff Pate, director of sales of the Yanmar CE brand.

"We're thrilled to showcase these valued partners and recognize our appreciation for their performance as Yanmar CE dealers."

Vermeer Midwest, Yanmar CE's 2021 Multi-Location Dealer of the Year, has shown strong loyalty to the Yanmar CE brand. It has done much to share the benefits of Yanmar CE equipment and has maintained solid customer relationships despite challenging market conditions. Yanmar CE is grateful for the more than 15 years Vermeer Midwest has represented the brand.

Meridian Utility Equipment Sales, Yanmar CE's single-location dealer of the year, has been a Yanmar CE partner for more than 12 years and has built a significant customer base. It works tirelessly to share ways that Yanmar CE equipment can boost profits and productivity. The dealer's commitment as a partner is evident in their recent years' growth with Yanmar CE.

For more information, visit www.Yanmar.com.

Today's top stories