Yanmar Compact Equipment offers branded attachments optimized for use with its compact track loaders.

The Yanmar attachments include a full range of buckets, augers, trenchers, stump grinders, soil conditioners, breakers, sweepers, pallet forks, brush mowers, grapple rakes, grapple buckets and snow and grading blades.

The introduction of the new attachments streamlines the purchasing process for fleet owners, contractors and rental centers by allowing Yanmar dealers to act as a one-stop shop for a comprehensive package of Yanmar equipment and attachments. In addition, customers can be confident that their attachments are matched and tested to ensure maximum efficiency and performance when used with their Yanmar compact track loader.

"We're excited to offer yet another reliable and versatile set of tools to help fleet customers and contractors be productive right out of the gate and conquer the evolving demands of any construction job site head-on," said Peter Ovrebo, director of product management, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. "Additionally, Yanmar customers can save time by buying their machine and attachments all from one place."

The attachments, available through Yanmar's dealer network, allow for seamless compatibility for use with all Yanmar-branded compact track loaders. This allows operators to simply attach the tool and get to work with the confidence to get the job done. Plus, owners have access to the same signature 24-month/2,000-hour warranty offered on Yanmar compact track loaders backed by the manufacturer's reliability and durability standards. This provides peace of mind with parts and support available directly from Yanmar.

In addition to offering the convenience of buying a compatible Yanmar attachment with a matching machine, the new attachment line is simple to finance. Eligible buyers can purchase a Yanmar machine through a Yanmar dealer and finance the attachment with the equipment as a bundle in one convenient package.

For more information, visit yanmarce.com.

