Yanmar Compact Equipment will launch a new product line strengthening its offering of compact equipment at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas.

The manufacturer will have a 7,880-sq.-ft. booth under the Yanmar Compact Equipment North America (Yanmar CE NA) umbrella. Yanmar will show its new products as well as its mini excavators, wheel loaders and tracked carriers at booth W40059 in the West Hall.

"This will be Yanmar Compact Equipment's first ConExpo appearance since 2014 and we are thrilled to be returning to the show after an almost 10-year absence," said Tate Johnson, president of Yanmar Compact Equipment.

"We've grown immensely since our last visit to ConExpo and the new products we will introduce will prove our focus on compact equipment growth in North America."

The Yanmar CE NA booth will feature 12 machines and attachments, showcasing Yanmar Compact Equipment's full line of compact equipment offerings suitable for any work site. The booth will feature several vignettes marking Yanmar's key pillars in the construction industry — heavy civil, commercial and residential. The booth also will display one of Yanmar's renowned reliable engines — the heart behind its equipment solutions.

Yanmar Compact Equipment will exhibit new equipment at the show, as well as the following existing products:

Mini Excavators

ViO17-1E

ViO35-6A

ViO55-6A

SV100-2A

Compact Wheel Loader

V12

Tracked Carrier

C30R-3

For more information, visit www.yanmarce.com/2023-conexpo and sign up for an instant email when the lineup is announced.

