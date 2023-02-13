List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Yanmar Compact Equipment Returns to Las Vegas With New Product Line at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023

Mon February 13, 2023 - National Edition
Yanmar


Yanmar Compact Equipment will launch a new product line strengthening its offering of compact equipment at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas.
Yanmar Compact Equipment will launch a new product line strengthening its offering of compact equipment at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas.

Yanmar Compact Equipment will launch a new product line strengthening its offering of compact equipment at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas.

The manufacturer will have a 7,880-sq.-ft. booth under the Yanmar Compact Equipment North America (Yanmar CE NA) umbrella. Yanmar will show its new products as well as its mini excavators, wheel loaders and tracked carriers at booth W40059 in the West Hall.

"This will be Yanmar Compact Equipment's first ConExpo appearance since 2014 and we are thrilled to be returning to the show after an almost 10-year absence," said Tate Johnson, president of Yanmar Compact Equipment.

"We've grown immensely since our last visit to ConExpo and the new products we will introduce will prove our focus on compact equipment growth in North America."

The Yanmar CE NA booth will feature 12 machines and attachments, showcasing Yanmar Compact Equipment's full line of compact equipment offerings suitable for any work site. The booth will feature several vignettes marking Yanmar's key pillars in the construction industry — heavy civil, commercial and residential. The booth also will display one of Yanmar's renowned reliable engines — the heart behind its equipment solutions.

Yanmar Compact Equipment will exhibit new equipment at the show, as well as the following existing products:

Mini Excavators

  • ViO17-1E
  • ViO35-6A
  • ViO55-6A
  • SV100-2A

Compact Wheel Loader

  • V12

Tracked Carrier

  • C30R-3

For more information, visit www.yanmarce.com/2023-conexpo and sign up for an instant email when the lineup is announced.




Today's top stories

Concrete Industry Working Toward Carbon Elimination

DEVELON Introduces New DX89R-7 Mini Excavator With Greater Lifting Capacity

Half-Built Carolina Panthers Practice Facility in South Carolina Destined for Demolition

Takeuchi Releases TB20e Battery-Powered Compact Excavator

Virginia DOT, Archer Western Lead Work Along Appalachian Foothills

ASCO Equipment Acquires OCT Equipment

Vermont Initiative Awards $12.6M to Improve Mobile Home Water System

Drum Mulcher DC Pro X Tackles Large-Scale Clearing, Management



 

Read more about...

ConExpo ConExpo 2023 New Products Yanmar






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA