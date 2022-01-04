Yanmar Compact Equipment has adopted an eye-catching premium red paint color across all its machines globally.

Premium red machines were first introduced onto the North American market in 2020, and this rollout sees Yanmar's EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), AOLA (Asia excl. Japan, Oceania, Latin America) and Japanese markets completing the metamorphosis. The new premium red paint color brings Yanmar's compact equipment in line with Yanmar Group's image.

"Our dealers and our customers really like the new color," said Jeff Pate, director of sales, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. "Everyone feels that premium red attracts attention on the job site, and just as the quality and reliability of our products stand out from the competition, in a sea of yellow competitive machines in North America, our premium red color stands out too."

But this shift from the well-known Yanmar yellow is more than simply a cosmetic color change. For Yanmar Compact Equipment, the symbolism of this change resonates on a deeper level.

"Yanmar Compact Equipment is on a journey of transformation," explained CEO Giuliano Parodi. "We aim to be a global leader in compact equipment and with the help of our dealer partners, deliver sustainable business solutions for our customers and the societies in which they operate. Our acquisitions of the last few years are now fully integrated into a harmonized, Yanmar CE way of working, with common processes and customer focus right across our enlarged product and services portfolio.

"For us, premium red sends out a clear signal that we are one company, with a clear product strategy. But our transformation goes far beyond our machines, we are challenging the way we think and the way we work, to transform our products, our business, and our brand to create even more value for our customers."

In product transformation, Yanmar CE currently is evaluating several alternative fuel and powertrain technologies and recently unveiled its first electric mini excavator prototype, the new SV17e. Proudly featuring the new premium red color, the SV17e is aimed at customers in the European market in the 1.5 to 2.0 tonnes segment.

"Our prototype is significant because it demonstrates our capability to bring the quality and reliability of our highly respected conventional engine technology into the arena of electrification," explained Cedric Durand, director product management EMEA.

In business transformation, Yanmar Compact Equipment is continuing to invest in manufacturing infrastructure and in expanding its global dealer network to increase the proximity to customers, reduce lead times and improve service. Closely linked to these investments is the focus on creating an amazing customer experience, the company said.

"Our move to premium red across our machines certainly signals a change and we are confident that our customers will start to see other changes too," explained Elsie De Nys, global director channel and brand development. "We have the ambition to be a leader, not only in machines but in the customer experience too and are working hard to get closer to our customers to identify new and innovative ways in which we can add value to them."

The change to the new premium red also heralds a new confidence in the Yanmar Compact Equipment brand and coincides with the launch of its new tagline, Together We Build.

"Our aim, together with our dealer partners, is to build stronger relationships and create even greater customer value," Parodi said. "‘Together We Build,' really underlines our commitment to transforming Yanmar CE and with the help of our dealers, to focus on creating a new and exciting experience for our customers."

For Yanmar Compact Equipment, change is in the air and the fresh, new image of the premium red machines, certainly reflects the optimism running through the business. This milestone moment is about shared goals and ambitions and about building a better future for everyone, the company said.

For more information, visit www.yanmar.com/us/products/construction/.

