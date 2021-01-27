Yanmar announced the establishment of Yanmar Energy System Canada Inc., an energy company that will provide advanced solutions to customers in Canada in gas-powered generation, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Yanmar Energy Systems Canada Inc. (YES Canada) was incorporated as a fully owned subsidiary of Yanmar America Corporation and started business operations as of Dec. 1, 2020. The new company is headed by Kazuko Newton, who has extensive experience in the HVAC market in Canada.

"The Canadian market has unique energy requirements," said Newton. "We look forward to delivering Yanmar's solutions to Canadian customers across a wide range of gas-powered generation and HVAC applications. We will work closely with our dealer partners to provide exceptional customer experience and customer service."

For more information, visit www.yanmar.com.

