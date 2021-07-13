David Hames

Yoder & Frey has added another industry "big hitter" to its team as the company announced that David Hames comes on board as the Texas territory manager, as well as other bordering states.

Hames brings a great deal of experience to the company, having worked as a specialist in the OEM sector, as well as being an auctioneer of 20 years standing, running state auctions, liquidation sales and car auctions.

Hames has spent his entire life in the heavy machinery sector. With his family in ranching and farming, Hames has been around machinery and equipment from an early age. He also spent time working as a mechanic on Cat equipment during his college years.

During the last 11 years, Hames ran his own Kubota dealership, Bar-H Equipment Services, in Dalhart, Texas, which he built from the ground up, and then rebuilt following a devastating fire. Hames also ran his own contracting business in the utility and site work sector. For the rest of his professional life, Hames worked directly with OEMs, with a spell at RDO Equipment selling John Deere, plus managing two Case dealerships, providing him with a well-rounded machinery background, working across the entire industry.

When Hames sold his Kubota dealership and was considering his next move in the industry, it was at that point that he was recruited to join Yoder & Frey.

"I've known of Yoder & Frey for more than 30 years, by visiting the Kissimmee winter sales and, of course, by reputation in the market place," Hames said. "With a solid reputation, with good character and being a name one could trust, when I was approached by a head-hunter to see if joining the team was attractive, it seemed to be the right fit. Being a family business, as is the Euro Auction Group who acquired Y&F in 2017, that also was attractive . "I am relishing this challenge and looking forward to introducing the Yoder & Frey brand to my list of contacts," Hames added. "With a slow-down from OEMs and delivery schedules stretching long into 2022, buyers are looking for good machinery and equipment, and as a result good used machines are holding their value, which is good for vendors, and that in turn is good for auctions and Yoder & Frey. These are very exciting times."

For more information, call 903/ 815 2770 or email david.hames@yoderandfrey.com.

