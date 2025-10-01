Yoder & Frey's successful auction in Atlanta sees 40 percent increase in sales, with a total of $2.4 million. New team members bring in diverse experience to elevate customer service and expand market presence in the Southwest, showcasing potential growth for the future.

Yoder & Frey photo The new team (L-R): Ben Jones, Craig Foreman, Jerry Bowlin and Kevin Simmons.

Yoder & Frey Auctioneers holds its second sale, relaunching its Atlanta, Ga., sale site, with a new team, providing vendors and buyers local service in the Southwest.

With a hammer total of $2.4 million, and a good catalogue of mixed lots in all categories of construction machinery, the September sale was up 40 percent over the soft launch sale that Yoder & Frey held in June 2025. First time registrations for the sale were higher and approved registrations were 93 percent, which represent loyal customers of Yoder & Frey who were returning and who have previously bought at other sales.

25 vendors sent machinery and equipment to this Atlanta auction, with 90 percent of bidders from the United States, with the remaining bidders from the UK, Canada, Ireland, Puerto Rico, Jordan, the Bahamas, Peru and Lebanon. Demonstrating the reach Yoder & Frey have now, as part of the global Euro Auctions Group.

Prices were strong and where they should be, achieving true global market value, according to Yoder & Frey. Buyers participated from all Midwest and Eastern states, the heart land of Yoder & Frey.

"While this was our second sale of 2025, it was our hard launch back in Atlanta," said Kevin Simmons, Georgia regional sales manager of Yoder & Frey. "This location is where Euro Auctions planted its first flag on U.S. soil back in 2013. It's always been a site with huge potential, perfectly placed to serve the Southeast. Today's market conditions make this the ideal moment to restart regular auctions here. And the new team are all in place, firing on all cylinders. We're reinvesting in our customers and the local industry. Atlanta has always been a strategic gateway, and now, with our experienced new team, we're ready to deliver the kind of results our consignors expect, our buyers trust and our competitors can't match.

"Prices were strong, featuring a healthy mix of mid-range equipment alongside several standout pieces. Notably, one of the Volvo off roads sold well, as did an Ex-County low-mileage Kenworth dump truck in excellent condition, both of which drew serious attention. The hammer total for the sale reached $2.4 million, a significant rise from our debut sale in June, with a jump of 40 percent. Clearly, immediately, we're moving in the right direction. The atmosphere was upbeat, and the crowd was genuinely pleased to see Yoder & Frey back in Georgia.

"The biggest takeaway from this sale, was that buyers and consignors alike appreciated Yoder & Frey re-opening the Atlanta site, providing additional heavy machinery auction choices in the region. Due to being a family run organization we provide personal attention to our customers and can adapt quickly to the market and the needs of both sellers and buyers. That is attracting returning customers along with new faces.

"Following sustained market growth in the last two years and direct feedback from consignors and buyers, reinforces Yoder & Frey's commitment to meeting customer demand and strengthening its presence in the southern United States. We're just getting started. The momentum is building, and with every sale, we will see new consignors and buyers joining our growing community. Keep an eye on Yoder & Frey, because the best is yet to come."

Meet the New Atlanta Team

Senior Vice President of Yoder & Frey, Mike Thurston, comments on the new team.

"These are experienced sales representatives from the Georgia area who understand the market inside and out," said Thurston "That's exactly what I was looking for in our new team. Now, our reach from Atlanta provides customers exceptional support, from a team based across the region. Atlanta is ready to go, and what a ride it's going to be."

Kevin Simmons — regional sales manager, Georgia

With nearly 30 years in heavy machinery, largely at Caterpillar's Yancey Bros., Simmons brings deep expertise and a strong sales record. He worked his way up from parts to sales and regional management. Having long bought and sold with Yoder & Frey, he values its family-driven leadership and plans to use his industry network to expand business across Ohio, Florida, Texas and Georgia.

Craig Foreman — territory manager, Georgia

Foreman has decades in forestry, construction and ag equipment, from farm life to 15 years at Pioneer Machinery and 18 with Yancey Caterpillar. After meeting Yoder & Frey's Jonnie Keys at the Newnan facility launch, he joined the team. "We can be agile, honest and customer-focused," he said.

Ben Jones — territory manager, Georgia

Jones, another CAT veteran, specializes in forestry, logging, recycling and construction equipment. Raised on a farm, he said, "There's nothing I can't drive." He's focused on growing Yoder & Frey's footprint across Georgia through strong local contacts.

Jerry Bowlin — territory manager, Georgia

Born into an auction family, Bowlin ran Pro Team Auctions before joining Yoder & Frey. "This isn't just what I do — it's who I am," he said. With deep agricultural ties and a vast contact base, he plans to strengthen the company's presence and reintroduce communities to Yoder & Frey's personal, service-first auction style.

Nick Gray — Territory Manager Florida & Georgia

With more than 17 years in heavy equipment solutions and 25 years in customer service within the rental sector, Nick brings extensive expertise in sales, leadership and management. Skilled in account growth, operations and negotiation, he holds a B.A.S. in Information Technology from the University of West Florida and excels in building lasting relationships.

For more information, visityoderandfrey.com/en

Today's top stories