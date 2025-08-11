Yoder & Frey, part of Euro Auctions Group, expands with acquisitions of Associated Auto Auction & Coast2Coast Collector Car Brand. Welcomes new hires in Ohio & Tennessee to deepen market presence in North America, offering unmatched access to global buyers in construction, agriculture, and forestry sectors.

Yoder & Frey photo Alex Layman

Yoder & Frey and parent company Euro Auctions announced the expansion of its North American operations with the addition of seasoned industry professionals to the team: Alex Layman in Ohio, and Jerry Bowlin in Tennessee.

In addition, the group adds its fourth Canadian business with the acquisition of auction company Associated Auto Auction, specialist Coast2Coast collector car brand, which will operate under the Michener Allen banner in Canada.

The Euro Auctions Group, is one of the world's leading auctioneers of heavy equipment, vehicles and industrial assets. These appointments and recent acquisition reinforces the company's commitment to deepening its market presence across the Southeast and Midwest while enhancing its capabilities in the construction, agricultural and forestry equipment sectors.

The Euro Auctions Group now operates 15 permanent auction locations globally, in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East and Australia. With four auction sites in the United States operating under the Yoder & Frey brand, specializing in heavy construction machinery, agricultural equipment, forestry, motor vehicles, RVs and classic cars, with five permanent auction sites across Canada, and the Group conducts more than 300 auctions annually.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Euro Auctions Group North American expansion, following the earlier integration of prominent Canadian auction houses: Michener Allen (October 2023), Jardine Auctions (March 2025) and North Toronto Auction (May 2025).

"Bringing these latest acquisitions into the Group strengthens our footprint and enhances the services we can provide to clients across North America," said Derek Keys, founder and managing director of Euro Auctions Group. "With four established Canadian auction brands now working together, and Yoder & Frey in the USA, we can offer unmatched reach, regional expertise and access to global buyers."

Backed by the global reach of the Euro Auctions Group, and a legacy of unreserved auctioneering since 1964, Yoder & Frey and the Canadian Group of auctioneers is strategically positioning itself for the next phase of growth, offering clients unmatched access to regional service with international support.

New Hires Drive Regional Growth

Alex Layman — sales manager, Ohio

Raised on a farm in rural Ohio, Alex Layman brings a lifetime of experience in machinery, excavation and contracting. Before joining Yoder & Frey, Layman honed his auction skills at Bussey Brothers Auctioneers in Greenville, Ohio, working across sales, marketing and yard operations. His connection to Yoder & Frey began at the Florida spring sale in Kissimmee, where a conversation with Euro Auctions, general manager, Jonnie Keys sparked the beginning of a new career chapter.

Now covering northeast Ohio, Layman is focused on building strong relationships with consignors and identifying high-quality civil engineering and construction equipment for auction. With hands-on experience operating equipment from Cat, John Deere and Bobcat, he brings a practical understanding of machinery to the role.

"My approach is straightforward and rooted in communication," said Layman. "I've got the contacts and the experience, and I know how to spot the right machines. I'm excited to hit the ground running and start connecting with people in the field."

Jerry Bowlin – territory manager, Tennessee

Auctioneering runs in Jerry Bowlin's blood. A Tennessee native born into an auction family, Bowlin has spent his life immersed in the industry. Most recently, he ran Pro Team Auctions, which held regular machinery and off-site farm sales with annual revenues exceeding $2.5 million. Following the sale of that business and a brief non-compete period, Bowlin launched Bowlin Auctions, before stepping away to focus on family matters.

His return to the auction world was sparked by a meeting with Jonnie Keys at a recent Yoder & Frey event.

"I've been in auctions my whole life. This isn't just what I do. It's who I am," Bowlin said. "Yoder & Frey is offering something fresh in this market. We're expanding, we're evolving and we're committed to doing business the right way."

Bowlin now leads efforts to grow Yoder & Frey's presence throughout Tennessee. He brings a massive contact network, a strong background in agriculture and a vision to reintroduce local communities to the personal, service-first style of auctioneering that built the brand, according to Yoder & Frey.

"For me, it's about more on-site sales, better relationships and providing buyers and sellers with access to the wider Euro Auctions network," he said. "We're talking about 15 global sale sites and more than 200 unreserved auctions per year across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia."

Local Knowledge, Global Reach

This latest round of strategic hires comes at a pivotal time for Yoder & Frey. Leveraging the international scale of the Euro Auctions Group — a family-owned, independently operated auction business with sale sites across four continents — Yoder & Frey is uniquely positioned to deliver trusted, unreserved auction experiences while maintaining strong, localized relationships, according to the company.

"We're growing, but we're doing it with purpose," said Jonnie Keys of Euro Auctions. "By bringing in professionals like Alex and Jerry, who each bring deep industry knowledge and authentic connections to their regions, we're ensuring that our growth stays grounded in service, trust and community."

