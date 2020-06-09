Yoder & Frey Makes Presence Felt in Ohio With Two Big Sales

The third time was the charm for Yoder & Frey's Marietta Coal Company Owner Liquidation auction held in Saint Marysville, Ohio. After postponing twice due to Coronavirus stay-at-home mandates, the auction went off without a hitch on May 28.

According to Trent Shaftner, new business development manager of Yoder & Frey, the sale went extremely well, bringing top dollar for sellers and outstanding equipment bargains for buyers. The auction featured a variety of excavators, dozers and other construction equipment along with a strong selection of trucks. The auction drew buyers from Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky to the sale site along with strong online bidding as well.

Yoder & Frey also conducted an auction at its headquarters facility and auction yard in North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio, on June 4. The auction attracted an enthusiastic crowd of on-site bidders eager to get out and back to work, while also generating active online bidding. Equipment up for bid included a large selection of dozers, excavators, loaders, paving equipment, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, trucks and miscellaneous machines and equipment.

Yoder & Frey's next auction is scheduled to be held for Victor Paving, south of Pittsburgh in Monongahela, Pa., on June 18.

For more information, visit yoderandfreylive.com. CEG