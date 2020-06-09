Yoder & Frey Makes Presence Felt in Ohio With Two Big Sales

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Yoder & Frey Makes Presence Felt in Ohio With Two Big Sales

Tue June 09, 2020 - Midwest Edition #12
CEG



The third time was the charm for Yoder & Frey's Marietta Coal Company Owner Liquidation auction held in Saint Marysville, Ohio. After postponing twice due to Coronavirus stay-at-home mandates, the auction went off without a hitch on May 28.

According to Trent Shaftner, new business development manager of Yoder & Frey, the sale went extremely well, bringing top dollar for sellers and outstanding equipment bargains for buyers. The auction featured a variety of excavators, dozers and other construction equipment along with a strong selection of trucks. The auction drew buyers from Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky to the sale site along with strong online bidding as well.

Yoder & Frey also conducted an auction at its headquarters facility and auction yard in North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio, on June 4. The auction attracted an enthusiastic crowd of on-site bidders eager to get out and back to work, while also generating active online bidding. Equipment up for bid included a large selection of dozers, excavators, loaders, paving equipment, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, trucks and miscellaneous machines and equipment.

Yoder & Frey's next auction is scheduled to be held for Victor Paving, south of Pittsburgh in Monongahela, Pa., on June 18.

For more information, visit yoderandfreylive.com. CEG

Brad Allar (L) of Triple A Construction spoke with RECO Equipment’s Dave Totterdale at the Marietta Coal Company auction.
Brad Allar (L) of Triple A Construction spoke with RECO Equipment’s Dave Totterdale at the Marietta Coal Company auction.

Jim Duffy (L) and Matt Wilson of Dowdy & Duffy Inc., Smethport, Pa., consider a bid on this Case 1150G dozer at the sale in St. Marysville, Ohio.
Jim Duffy (L) and Matt Wilson of Dowdy & Duffy Inc., Smethport, Pa., consider a bid on this Case 1150G dozer at the sale in St. Marysville, Ohio.

In from Kentucky, Harper Diesel and Machine Service’s Ben Harper inspects this Ingersoll Rand DM45 drilling rig to determine a bid price at the Marietta Coal Company auction.
In from Kentucky, Harper Diesel and Machine Service’s Ben Harper inspects this Ingersoll Rand DM45 drilling rig to determine a bid price at the Marietta Coal Company auction.

(L-R): Father and son team, Dan and Duston Barnes of B&B Excavating and Hauling, joined Dan’s other son, Tyler Barnes of Barnes Hot Shot Services and Dave Patton of Illinois Truck and Equipment to take in the Marietta Coal Company sale activities.
(L-R): Father and son team, Dan and Duston Barnes of B&B Excavating and Hauling, joined Dan’s other son, Tyler Barnes of Barnes Hot Shot Services and Dave Patton of Illinois Truck and Equipment to take in the Marietta Coal Company sale activities.

Yoder & Frey’s Jayson Hutchinson (L) and Trent Shaftner were on hand in St. Marysville, Ohio, to ensure that everything ran smoothly at the auction.
Yoder & Frey’s Jayson Hutchinson (L) and Trent Shaftner were on hand in St. Marysville, Ohio, to ensure that everything ran smoothly at the auction.

Yoder & Frey’s Central Pennsylvania representative, Bryan Smith, monitors bidding activity during the Marietta Coal Company auction.
Yoder & Frey’s Central Pennsylvania representative, Bryan Smith, monitors bidding activity during the Marietta Coal Company auction.

Ilya Prediy of Prediy’s Lumber puts a Cat 914G wheel loader through its paces at the auction in Findlay.
Ilya Prediy of Prediy’s Lumber puts a Cat 914G wheel loader through its paces at the auction in Findlay.

Auctioneer Matt Hostetter calls out the bids during the auction in North Baltimore, Ohio.
Auctioneer Matt Hostetter calls out the bids during the auction in North Baltimore, Ohio.

Mike Flowers of Tri-State Equipment Company was pleased to have placed the winning bid on this Cat 279D skid steer loader at the Findlay sale.
Mike Flowers of Tri-State Equipment Company was pleased to have placed the winning bid on this Cat 279D skid steer loader at the Findlay sale.

Shane Helms (L) and Eric Barger II of Helms and Sons Excavating try out a Cat 308E2 CR mini-excavator before bidding begins in North Baltimore, Ohio.
Shane Helms (L) and Eric Barger II of Helms and Sons Excavating try out a Cat 308E2 CR mini-excavator before bidding begins in North Baltimore, Ohio.

John Bevins of Bevins Sand and Gravel in Maysville, Ky., came to the Marietta Coal Company Owner Liquidation auction in search of equipment bargains.
John Bevins of Bevins Sand and Gravel in Maysville, Ky., came to the Marietta Coal Company Owner Liquidation auction in search of equipment bargains.

Mike Strait of Strait Masonry and Concrete tries out a Bobcat E80 compact excavator at the Findlay sale.
Mike Strait of Strait Masonry and Concrete tries out a Bobcat E80 compact excavator at the Findlay sale.

Scott Mathews (L) and Cole McMath of Northwestern Masonry Service Company consider a bid on this Komatsu D39E dozer at Yoder & Frey’s North Baltimore, Ohio, sale.
Scott Mathews (L) and Cole McMath of Northwestern Masonry Service Company consider a bid on this Komatsu D39E dozer at Yoder & Frey’s North Baltimore, Ohio, sale.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Auctions Ohio Yoder & Frey Heavy Equipment Auctions