Yoder & Frey Makes Presence Felt in Ohio With Two Big Sales

The third time was the charm for Yoder & Frey's Marietta Coal Company Owner Liquidation auction held in Saint Marysville, Ohio. After postponing twice due to Coronavirus stay-at-home mandates, the auction went off without a hitch on May 28.
According to Trent Shaftner, new business development manager of Yoder & Frey, the sale went extremely well, bringing top dollar for sellers and outstanding equipment bargains for buyers. The auction featured a variety of excavators, dozers and other construction equipment along with a strong selection of trucks. The auction drew buyers from Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky to the sale site along with strong online bidding as well.
Yoder & Frey also conducted an auction at its headquarters facility and auction yard in North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio, on June 4. The auction attracted an enthusiastic crowd of on-site bidders eager to get out and back to work, while also generating active online bidding. Equipment up for bid included a large selection of dozers, excavators, loaders, paving equipment, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, trucks and miscellaneous machines and equipment.
Yoder & Frey's next auction is scheduled to be held for Victor Paving, south of Pittsburgh in Monongahela, Pa., on June 18.
For more information, visit yoderandfreylive.com. CEG
Brad Allar (L) of Triple A Construction spoke with RECO Equipment’s Dave Totterdale at the Marietta Coal Company auction.
Jim Duffy (L) and Matt Wilson of Dowdy & Duffy Inc., Smethport, Pa., consider a bid on this Case 1150G dozer at the sale in St. Marysville, Ohio.
In from Kentucky, Harper Diesel and Machine Service’s Ben Harper inspects this Ingersoll Rand DM45 drilling rig to determine a bid price at the Marietta Coal Company auction.
(L-R): Father and son team, Dan and Duston Barnes of B&B Excavating and Hauling, joined Dan’s other son, Tyler Barnes of Barnes Hot Shot Services and Dave Patton of Illinois Truck and Equipment to take in the Marietta Coal Company sale activities.
Yoder & Frey’s Jayson Hutchinson (L) and Trent Shaftner were on hand in St. Marysville, Ohio, to ensure that everything ran smoothly at the auction.
Yoder & Frey’s Central Pennsylvania representative, Bryan Smith, monitors bidding activity during the Marietta Coal Company auction.
Ilya Prediy of Prediy’s Lumber puts a Cat 914G wheel loader through its paces at the auction in Findlay.
Auctioneer Matt Hostetter calls out the bids during the auction in North Baltimore, Ohio.
Mike Flowers of Tri-State Equipment Company was pleased to have placed the winning bid on this Cat 279D skid steer loader at the Findlay sale.
Shane Helms (L) and Eric Barger II of Helms and Sons Excavating try out a Cat 308E2 CR mini-excavator before bidding begins in North Baltimore, Ohio.
John Bevins of Bevins Sand and Gravel in Maysville, Ky., came to the Marietta Coal Company Owner Liquidation auction in search of equipment bargains.
Mike Strait of Strait Masonry and Concrete tries out a Bobcat E80 compact excavator at the Findlay sale.
Scott Mathews (L) and Cole McMath of Northwestern Masonry Service Company consider a bid on this Komatsu D39E dozer at Yoder & Frey’s North Baltimore, Ohio, sale.