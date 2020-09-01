--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
search-icon Search

Yoder & Frey Prepare to Pull Off Triple Play in Ohio

Tue September 01, 2020 - Midwest Edition #18
CEG




The CCU Coal & Construction auction featured a wide range and strong selection of equipment.

Yoder & Frey conducted an auction on Aug. 20, in Zanesville, Ohio, which featured equipment from CCU Coal & Construction. The wide range and strong selection of equipment included highly specialized mining equipment for the coal industry.

The unique equipment up for bid attracted a sizable crowd at the sales site while drawing a bidding audience from across the United States and prospective buyers from around the globe. With more than 250 lots for sale, the auction attracted more than 500 registrations to bid on this sale, of which more than 50 percent were first-time registrations, reflecting a strong the interest in this type of specialized equipment.

Much of the bidding activity and subsequently, the equipment buyers, represented 20 percent of the total bidding audience. A significant portion the successful bidders were from Ohio and Pennsylvania, noted for its coal mining activity, however, the sale also attracted bidders from the United Kingdom, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Canada, Jordan, Nigeria, United Arab Emirates and Ghana, with many successfully buying equipment.

Yoder & Frey's next Ohio auction will be an online stock renewal sale, conducted on Sept. 17, for a southwestern Ohio contractor. Yoder & Frey has been appointed to inventory and dispose of a mixed catalogue of specialized machinery on behalf of a corporation in the heavy highway construction sector, serving southern Ohio, southern Indiana and northern Kentucky. The company specializes in asphalt paving, milling, bridge structures and grade/drain work and this is reflected in the machinery and equipment in the catalog for this online timed auction.

Those at Yoder & Frey are very familiar with this company as Trent Shaftner, Yoder & Frey accounts manager, explained, "Before joining Yoder & Frey, I held this account for 18 years so I'm very familiar with the organization, the setup and the equipment. Winning the right to manage the sale is a real coup as bidding to host this was very competitive.

"We worked hard to put in a good bid, and we are delighted to host this annual summer sale. The client only allows this sale to take place online. The fact that Yoder & Frey was successful in winning this bid is a testament to our capability and the confidence from the market in our ability to handle ‘off site' and ‘online' sales of this nature. This is another significant auction for Yoder & Frey and interest in the inventory for this sale has been extraordinary, with registrations increasing daily."

The inventory for this sale includes a catalog of well-maintained equipment including:

  • dozers — multiple Cat D3s, D4s and D6s
  • excavators — multiple Cat 336s; Cat 307s; Komatsu PC228s and PC95Rs; and JD 240Ds
  • wheeled loaders — multiple Cat 972Ks, Cat 972Ms and Cat 972Hs, Cat 988 Hs and Cat 988Gs
  • trucks — Freightliner: FLD120, CST1; Ford: LN800, L8501; Western Star: AT9500; and various Sterling vehicles
  • skid steers — various including a Bobcat 763G and a Cat 226B
  • crawler cranes — including a Link-Belt 9LR2409 and a Bucyrus Erie
  • asphalt pavers — including a Cat AP1055E and a Cat AP1055D
  • rollers — various models, including Hypac: C747B, C778B, C766D; Bomag: BW266AD and BW278B; and a Hamm HD120HV
  • screeners — various, including a Fintec 542
  • broom tractors — various, including a Kubota L5240 and HSTC3
  • a Caterpillar RR250 soil stabilizer

"Pre-auction interest in this sale is high, not just from the home market, but from an international audience, with registrations growing daily at a healthy rate. With a good complement of three- to four-year-old equipment for sale we expect to see good prices, perhaps even exceeding expectations. Our customers want to work with us because we secure good prices for their equipment and then often assist in the shipment to wherever it is needed, trusting us to go that extra yard," said Shaftner, of Yoder & Frey.

Yoder & Frey will round out its Ohio triple play on Sept. 25, with an auction at the company's headquarters location and auction yard at 2384 Grant Rd., North Baltimore, Ohio.

On a global level since Yoder & Frey became part of the Euro Auctions group, Europe's largest heavy machinery and construction equipment sales specialists, Euro Auction's marketing to a global database was part of the pre-sale setup for the highly successful CCU Coal sale. CEG

Andy (L) and Harold Spiker of Spiker Farms, came to the auction in hopes of bringing home an excavator and some trucks.
Andy (L) and Harold Spiker of Spiker Farms, came to the auction in hopes of bringing home an excavator and some trucks.

Dow Cameron of Dow Cameron Oil & Gas had some water trucks in the auction and was pleased with the prices they brought.
Dow Cameron of Dow Cameron Oil & Gas had some water trucks in the auction and was pleased with the prices they brought.

Dick Sulsberger (L) of GR Contracting Inc. catches up with Levi Baker of Baker's Welding & Crane. Baker purchased a Manitex 30100C crane at the auction.
Dick Sulsberger (L) of GR Contracting Inc. catches up with Levi Baker of Baker’s Welding & Crane. Baker purchased a Manitex 30100C crane at the auction.

Rocky Enterprises' Tim Hall (L) with his son, Carlos, purchased a fuel tank at the Yoder & Frey sale.
Rocky Enterprises’ Tim Hall (L) with his son, Carlos, purchased a fuel tank at the Yoder & Frey sale.

Jay Parkinson (L) of Mid-Ohio Wood and Rick Parlet of Smith Excavating, review the excavators up for sale.
Jay Parkinson (L) of Mid-Ohio Wood and Rick Parlet of Smith Excavating, review the excavators up for sale.

Kendrick Excavating Inc.'s Rob Kendrick admired this Caterpillar 777 100-ton haul truck.
Kendrick Excavating Inc.’s Rob Kendrick admired this Caterpillar 777 100-ton haul truck.

Dow Cameron of Dow Cameron Oil & Gas had some water trucks in the auction and was pleased with the prices they brought.
Dow Cameron of Dow Cameron Oil & Gas had some water trucks in the auction and was pleased with the prices they brought.

The CCU Coal & Construction auction featured a wide range and strong selection of equipment.
The CCU Coal & Construction auction featured a wide range and strong selection of equipment.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

