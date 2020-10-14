--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Yoder & Frey Showcases Excavators at North Baltimore Auction

Wed October 14, 2020 - Midwest Edition #21
CEG




Yoder & Frey has kept up a steady pace of auctions this year with no signs of slowing down. The auction company's most recent auction at its North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio, U.S. headquarters location on Sept. 25, followed closely on the heels of an online-only fleet renewal auction conducted for a major southwest Ohio contractor.

The highlight of the Sept. 25 auction was the large range and selection of excavators — from compact machines to a pair of 2018 Caterpillar 320 excavators. Additional equipment up for bid included backhoes, dozers, loaders, paving equipment, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, trucks and other miscellaneous machines and equipment.

The auction attracted an enthusiastic crowd of bidders from Ohio and surrounding states on site while also generating strong online bidding. Yoder & Frey has auctions planned in Katy, Texas, on Oct. 28; Kissimmee, Fla., on Nov. 12; and Elizabeth, Pa., on Nov. 19.

For more information, visit yoderandfrey.com. CEG

(L-R): After entering successful bids on a number of machines, KR Equipment’s Nick Gerthung, Rebel Mead and Charlie Utsinger reviewed this Komatsu WA250 wheel loader.
Rico Moore of Michigan Ohio Equipment considers a bid on this Bobcat E35 mini-excavator at the auction.
Auctioneer Matt Hostetter calls the bids.
Joe Built Homes’ Joe Corron (L) caught up with Joe Bennett of BB&D Painting, who purchased a Bobcat S530 skid steer.
Richard Wojtkowski of Pittsfield Lawn & Tractor came in from Massachusetts for the auction.
Scott Ford (L) and Steve Lievestro of Grand View Farms try out this Komatsu PC10 mini-excavator.
R&R Equipment Sales’ Roy Hasselbach was pleased to have placed the winning bid on this Bobcat S530 skid steer.
