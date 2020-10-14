Yoder & Frey Showcases Excavators at North Baltimore Auction

Yoder & Frey has kept up a steady pace of auctions this year with no signs of slowing down. The auction company's most recent auction at its North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio, U.S. headquarters location on Sept. 25, followed closely on the heels of an online-only fleet renewal auction conducted for a major southwest Ohio contractor.

The highlight of the Sept. 25 auction was the large range and selection of excavators — from compact machines to a pair of 2018 Caterpillar 320 excavators. Additional equipment up for bid included backhoes, dozers, loaders, paving equipment, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, trucks and other miscellaneous machines and equipment.

The auction attracted an enthusiastic crowd of bidders from Ohio and surrounding states on site while also generating strong online bidding. Yoder & Frey has auctions planned in Katy, Texas, on Oct. 28; Kissimmee, Fla., on Nov. 12; and Elizabeth, Pa., on Nov. 19.

For more information, visit yoderandfrey.com. CEG