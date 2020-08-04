Yoder & Frey to Host One-Day Disposal Sale in Zanesville, Ohio

Tue August 04, 2020 - Midwest Edition #16
Yoder & Frey announced a one day "disposal sale" on behalf of CCU Coal & Construction LLC, at the Zanesville, Ohio, depot on Aug. 20, 2020, with a broad inventory of machinery and equipment that is already drawing attention within the industry.
Specializing in "off-site" disposal sales, Yoder & Frey has been appointed to inventory and dispose of a mixed catalogue of specialist mining and general construction equipment and machinery on behalf of CCU Coal & Construction LLC, who is rationalizing its stock holding in the current climate. This is a unique package and more than 90 percent of all lots for sale are mainline machinery and large ticket items.
"Interest in the inventory from CCU Coal has been extraordinary, as such a complete range of mining and quarrying equipment rarely comes onto the market" said Jayson Hutchinson, territory manager of Yoder & Frey. "The owners of the business selected Yoder & Frey to coordinate this sale based on our experience in conducting many similar 'off site' disposal sales. Customers are always looking to acquire quality equipment so that they can deliver on their projects, which is why we are increasingly attracting bidders from across the USA, as well as around the globe, since Yoder & Frey was acquired by international auctioneers, Euro Auctions. Our customers want to work with us because we secure good prices for their equipment and then often assist in the shipment to wherever it is needed, trusting us to go that extra yard."
Pre-auction interest in this sale is high, not just from the home market, but from an international audience, with good levels of pre-registrations. The auction website during leading up to the sale is receiving thousands of hits per day, with registrations growing daily at a healthy rate, according to the company.
The inventory includes several big-ticket items, including:
This auction takes place on Aug. 20, 2020, at CCU Coal & Construction LLC, 4350 Boggs Rd., Zanesville, OH 43701
For more information on this sale, contact the following Yoder & Frey territory managers:
Bidders can pre‑register for these auctions at yoderandfrey.com. Catalogs are available at euroauctions.com.
