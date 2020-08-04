--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Yoder & Frey to Host One-Day Disposal Sale in Zanesville, Ohio

Tue August 04, 2020 - Midwest Edition #16
Yoder & Frey; Euroauctions


(Yoder & Frey photo)
(Yoder & Frey photo)

Yoder & Frey announced a one day "disposal sale" on behalf of CCU Coal & Construction LLC, at the Zanesville, Ohio, depot on Aug. 20, 2020, with a broad inventory of machinery and equipment that is already drawing attention within the industry.

Specializing in "off-site" disposal sales, Yoder & Frey has been appointed to inventory and dispose of a mixed catalogue of specialist mining and general construction equipment and machinery on behalf of CCU Coal & Construction LLC, who is rationalizing its stock holding in the current climate. This is a unique package and more than 90 percent of all lots for sale are mainline machinery and large ticket items.

"Interest in the inventory from CCU Coal has been extraordinary, as such a complete range of mining and quarrying equipment rarely comes onto the market" said Jayson Hutchinson, territory manager of Yoder & Frey. "The owners of the business selected Yoder & Frey to coordinate this sale based on our experience in conducting many similar 'off site' disposal sales. Customers are always looking to acquire quality equipment so that they can deliver on their projects, which is why we are increasingly attracting bidders from across the USA, as well as around the globe, since Yoder & Frey was acquired by international auctioneers, Euro Auctions. Our customers want to work with us because we secure good prices for their equipment and then often assist in the shipment to wherever it is needed, trusting us to go that extra yard."

Pre-auction interest in this sale is high, not just from the home market, but from an international audience, with good levels of pre-registrations. The auction website during leading up to the sale is receiving thousands of hits per day, with registrations growing daily at a healthy rate, according to the company.

The inventory includes several big-ticket items, including:

  • Dozers – 4 x Cat D11R
  • Wheel loaders, including: Cat 992G, 988B, 980F, 980C, 950F, 938F, IT38G; Komatsu WA500
  • Water trucks, various including: Freightliner, Mack, Oshkosh and Cat 725
  • Motor graders, various models including: Cat 16G; Champion D565T; Dresser A550
  • Skid steers, various models including: Case 1845C and Cat 232B
  • Motor graders, various years of Cat 16G's
  • Rollers, including various Ingersoll Rand 100D's
  • Backhoes, various including: John Deere 710B; Case 590; Cat 426C-IT
  • Crawler tractors, including: Cat D6, D7, D8, D9, D10, D11; John Deere 550A
  • Off-highway trucks, including: Komatsu HD 785-5; Cat 777B,
  • Articulated dump trucks, including Volvo A35C's
  • Cat excavators, including: 345CL, 345BL, 330CL, EL300,322BL, 308E2
  • Komatsu excavators, including: PC600-8, PC600-7
  • Trucks, including various crew and maintenance trucks
  • Crane truck: 2012 Peterbilt 30100C 30-ton
Auction Details

This auction takes place on Aug. 20, 2020, at CCU Coal & Construction LLC, 4350 Boggs Rd., Zanesville, OH 43701

For more information on this sale, contact the following Yoder & Frey territory managers:

  • Jayson Hutchinson: 513/254-0528 or email: jhutchinson@yoderandfrey.com
  • Trent Shaftner: 859/333-4035 or email: tshaftner@yoderandfrey.com
  • Bryan Smith: 724/809-8155 or email: bsmith@yoderandfrey.com

Bidders can pre‑register for these auctions at yoderandfrey.com. Catalogs are available at euroauctions.com.

For more information, call 419/865-3990 or visit yoderandfrey.com or euroauctions.com.


 

