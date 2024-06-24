Photo courtesy of Yoder & Frey The one-day equipment sale will be held Aug. 1

Yoder & Frey, leading auctioneers of construction and agricultural machinery, have been appointed by the Pacific Racing Association as auctioneers for the unreserved equipment sale of Golden Gate Fields inventory at the venue located at 1100 Eastshore Highway, Berkley, Calif., on Aug. 1.

Golden Gate Fields hosted the final day of racing on June 9 as part of the planned closure of the venue after 83-years in operation as the home of Thoroughbred racing in Northern California.

Yoder & Frey will begin the preparations to host the one-day equipment sale, Aug. 1. Bidding will be available on site and online at www.yoderandfrey.com and interested parties are encouraged to register early.

The sale inventory will include approximately 120 pieces of rolling stock including: trucks and commercial vehicles, turf care equipment, loaders, ATVs and various mixed agricultural machinery. Approximately 500 smaller items, consisting of hand tools, wood-shop tools, mechanics-shop tools and ground maintenance tools also will form the sale inventory.

Nick Gray, Yoder & Frey sales manager, said "We are honored to be handling this sale on behalf of the management of Golden Gate Fields, as this is such an illustrious part of the Thoroughbred racing community in the United States. For anyone in the horse racing community the inventory has some specific lots which would be of great interest to the market.

"Along with the trucks, tractors and loaders there is some very specialized turf equipment and ground care machinery that should grab the attraction of the buying audience.

"We expect great interest in this sale from the West Coast and from operators of other such tracks around the country. With such a rich history at this track, the fixtures and fittings in the hospitality areas and the bandstands, will be of great interest.

"And the memorabilia items that a facility of this nature and stature has amassed over its illustrious 83-year history are of significant importance, which will be disposed of by Grafe Auctions later this summer, who specialize in items of this nature."

Golden Gate Fields opened in 1941 and will be remembered as part of the rich history of U.S. Thoroughbred racing. Notable races held at Golden Gate Fields include the San Francisco Mile Stakes, the Golden Gate Derby and the Berkeley Handicap.

For more information, call Nick Gray at 850/508-7677, email [email protected] or visit www.yoderandfrey.com.

Sale date: Aug. 1, 2024

Sale address: Golden Gate Fields, 1100 Berkeley, CA 94710

Preview: Yard open for inspection and preview from July 24th

Opening: Monday – Friday 8.00 a.m.– 5.00 p.m.

All buyers must collect by Thursday, Aug. 8

Last Load to start at 4.00pm

