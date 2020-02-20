Yoder & Frey's 2020 Kissimmee Auction Attracts Both Bidders, Local Wildlife

The Yoder & Frey 46th Kissimmee, Fla. auction took place from Feb. 12 to 15.

The four-day event featured a variety of equipment that was sold in more than 5,000 lots.

The first day of the auction featured various pieces of equipment like ATVs, sweepers, brooms, rollers, telehandlers, skid steer loaders, backhoe loaders, wheeled loaders and more.

The second day featured dumpers, dozers, cranes and more. The slate of equipment included site dumpers, tracked dumpers, articulated dumpers, motorgraders, generators, dozers, cranes, manlifts, crushers/screeners, and pavers/milling machines/asphalt distributors.

The third auction day featured all kinds of excavators — mini-excavators, 6-ton excavators, 10-ton excavators, wheeled excavators, 20-ton excavators, engines, hammers and excavator attachments.

The final day of the auction showcased tractors, forklifts, cars, pickups, dump trucks, water wagons/water trucks, tractor units and more. CEG