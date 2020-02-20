Yoder & Frey's 2020 Kissimmee Auction Attracts Both Bidders, Local Wildlife

The four-day event featured a variety of equipment that was sold in more than 5,000 lots.
The first day of the auction featured various pieces of equipment like ATVs, sweepers, brooms, rollers, telehandlers, skid steer loaders, backhoe loaders, wheeled loaders and more.
The second day featured dumpers, dozers, cranes and more. The slate of equipment included site dumpers, tracked dumpers, articulated dumpers, motorgraders, generators, dozers, cranes, manlifts, crushers/screeners, and pavers/milling machines/asphalt distributors.
The third auction day featured all kinds of excavators — mini-excavators, 6-ton excavators, 10-ton excavators, wheeled excavators, 20-ton excavators, engines, hammers and excavator attachments.
The final day of the auction showcased tractors, forklifts, cars, pickups, dump trucks, water wagons/water trucks, tractor units and more. CEG
Drone footage shows an aerial view from the Yoder & Frey auction.
The Yoder & Frey auction featured the largest collection of engines that will be made available anywhere in the world this year.
The economy is booming and the demand for paving equipment is very strong. Now with renewed interest in a highway bill, demand is even stronger.
Demand is so strong for equipment this year even an alligator got in on the action.
This old bird was excited to find out it could purchase tools both new and used.
In addition to the thousands of lots available on site, many more items could be purchased from a huge assortment of items being sold offsite.
Yoder & Frey ring men stay on their toes as hundreds of live bidders, as well as bidders from across the world, bid on a first-class collection of motor graders.
Motor graders line up to run over the ramp at this year’s Yoder & Frey Kissimmee, Fla., February sale.
Adrian Diggins of TDS Lawn Maintenance, based in Apopka, Fla., tries out a Bobcat T110 skid steer at the Yoder & Frey auction.
Angel Estrella of Engitech considers a bid on this Caterpillar 312E excavator to take back to his Puerto Rico-based business.
Jo (L) and Arden Shell of Arden Shell Trucking & Excavating, Gladwin, Mich,. were searching for haul trucks at the auction.
Cline Everhart of Everhart Transportation in Greensville, Tenn., liked the looks of this Caterpillar D7E dozer at the Yoder & Frey auction.
Kurt Degueyter of Bottom Line Equipment, based in Lafayette, La., enlisted grandson James Patin to try out the skid steers at the Yoder & Frey auction.
Yoder & Frey lead auctioneer Matt Hostetter calls out the bids.
A line of haul trucks cross the auction ramp at the Yoder & Frey auction.
Todd Wendorf (L) of Astec Asphalt and Ron Trombley of Trombleys Excavating, both located in Brown City, Mich., were in search of mini-excavators at the Yoder & Frey auction.
The Yoder & Frey auction included a large selection of backhoes.
Long-time Florida auction attendees and good friends Steve Garrity (L) of LB Corp in Lee, Mass., and Jason Lambert of Lambert Equipment in Samson, Ala., were interested in the Barford aggregates processing equipment on display at the Yoder & Frey auction.
Danny Clark of Clark Heavy Equipment, based in Pleasureville, Ky., takes in the bidding activity at the Yoder & Frey auction.
Hank Meinhardt of Brandywine Truck & Equipment, based in Brandywine, Md., was pleased to have placed the winning bid on this Caterpillar 730C articulated haul truck.
K&S Equipment’s Scott Young, Woodland, Ala,. purchased six motor graders at the auction.
(L-R): Bill Woronka of Father & Son Property Maintenance, Mark Begue of Begue Excavating and Jerry Glessner of Jerry’s Trucking & Excavating, all based in Louisville, Ohio, were in search of equipment bargains.
Construction Equipment Guide National Sales Manager Kent Hogeboom (L) caught up with Yoder & Frey President Peter Clark at the auction.
Jesse Bedner of Bedner Growers Inc. in Delray Beach, Fla., puts a Cat 320 excavator through its paces at the auction.
Interested in both buying and selling machines at the Yoder & Frey auction, Chris Coleman of Coleman Recycling, based in Lake Wells, Fla., tries out a Komatsu PC138USLC excavator.
Aaron Geurink (L) of Holland Equipment Services, based in Holland, Mich., was joined by his father-in-law, Wayne DeYoung of Great Lakes Excavating Services, based in Milwakee, Wisc., to bid on attachments at the Yoder & Frey auction.
Gary McCormick (L) from Nova Scotia, Canada, owns a non-profit construction company called Ray McCormick & Sons. Alan Trombley of Trombley Construction, from Presque Isle, Maine, stands next to McCormick.
The new Cat D7E drew a round of applause as it won big numbers.
Gene Kesicke from Brewster, Conn., cruises around the massive yard of equipment looking to pick up a good deal for his business, ETK Building.
Acres of attachments were sold to the highest bidder.
Mike Colder (L) of Cherokee Enterprises, Cherokee, N.C., and Terry Adams of Adams Contracting in Robbinsville, N.C., check out the action as the attachments sell at a furious pace.
A few years back Yoder & Frey added a ramp and a tent for the comfort of its buyers. The effort has certainly been appreciated and demonstrated by the large crowds in attendance.
(L-R): Giving close inspection to a late model Cat excavator are Jerry Wilcox of Wilcox Excavating, South Windsor, Conn., and Mike Kubiszyn and his son, Major, of Universal Engine, Buffalo N.Y.
Richard Angst with his wife, Faith, of Diesel Sales, Chicago, Ill.
All types of equipment were on display at the Yoder & Frey auction.