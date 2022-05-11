Mike Young

Felling Trailers Inc. has named Mike Young as a regional sales manager to serve the south-central territory. He will be responsible for all sales development, activity and dealer support within Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana.

As the regional manager of the south-central territory, Young's primary responsibilities will be to achieve region market share objectives with the existing dealer base and develop new dealers in the assigned territory, providing training and product support. Young will be taking over the south-central region once served by Gary Knudsen, who retired at the end of 2021.

"Mike has a lot of industry/product knowledge. I believe he will be an asset to our team as we continue to grow our market share in the south-central region and the underground construction equipment markets," said Nathan Uphus, Felling sales manager.

Young brings more than a decade of experience in the underground construction, oil and gas industries with a strong emphasis on sales, management and customer service.

He also brings a diverse knowledge of the underground utility markets, having worked in the oil and gas drilling industry for 12 years. Most recently, Young held the role of vac truck sales manager of Vermeer Equipment of Texas/Louisiana. Before his time there, he was the regional sales manager of Vac-Tron/Vermeer MV Solutions for the Texas/Louisiana, Midsouth and Great Plains territories.

Along with representing the Felling Trailers product lines, Young also represents Larson Cable Trailers' products throughout the southern United States. Larson Cable Trailers is a division of Felling Trailers Inc. Felling Trailers acquired the Larson Cable Trailers' assets in early 2021.

"I am glad to be a part of both the Felling Trailers' and Larson Cable Trailers' sales teams. Both companies manufacture high-quality trailers that work great in their specific applications. I am excited to start my journey with them," said Young.

"We feel Mike's extensive experience in the underground oil and gas industries will be a great asset in our south-central territory," said Patrick Jennissen, Felling's SVP of sales & marketing.

For more information, call 800/245-2809 or visit www.felling.com.

