The 18th Annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show will be Sept. 11 and 12, 2021, on Ohio 519 (43672 Stumptown Road), between U.S. 22 and New Athens, Ohio, just over 1 mile west of New Athens, Ohio.

Antique trucks, construction and mining equipment will be on static display and in operation throughout the weekend.

Equipment owned by the Harrison Coal & Reclamation Historical Park (HCRHP), members of the HCRHP, Ohio Valley Chapter of the Historical Construction Equipment Association, Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club Chapter 22 and other organizations will be displayed or in operation such as draglines, shovels, trucks, crawlers, dozers and more.

The show runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Equipment will be in operation around 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Silver Spade operators cab and bucket are located on the grounds. The Silver Spade operators cab was painted in 2017 to the original colors it was in 1965.

A southern style barbeque food stand by Two Guys and a Grill Southern Style Barbeque will feature pulled pork, fish, burgers, loaded baked potato and other items. (Subject to changes and additions.)

All antique trucks, construction, crawler and mining (surface or underground) equipment are welcome. Bring your antique trucks, crawler, construction, mining equipment for some digging fun or static display. Exhibitor camping available on site. Photo and history displays also are welcome. Friday is set up day for anyone wishing to bring in their antique trucks, crawler, construction and mining equipment before the show.

Admission is $3.00 per person.

During shows, special events and volunteer work days is the only times the location is open to the public and the show is a great time to visit the grounds.

A hoop structure was added to grounds since last year's show. This will help in maintenance and restoration of machinery owned by the Harrison Coal & Reclamation Historical Park along with being used for special events, displays and vendors during shows.

A spring show was held for the first time Memorial Day weekend, and work was done to improve the grounds during that show. Plans are to continue doing some improvements to the grounds that can be done during the 18th Annual show. A second Marion 111-M dragline has been added to the Harrison Coal & Reclamation Historical Park collection since last year's show.

For more information, contact the Ohio Valley Chapter of the Historical Construction Equipment Association at 740/312-5385, 330/618-8032 or email. oldironshow@yahoo.com. Find Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OCMES

