Absolute Auctions & Realty Inc. is a full-service auction firm providing municipalities and other government agencies "No Cost" auction services for items declared surplus. The company catalogs, photographs, videos, advertises and posts your surplus items to its website as well as locally, regionally and nationally advertises your auction, which according to the company, "alleviates your municipality from expensing resources and time doing this job yourselves or paying fees to a provider for this service." The company has sold items for counties, towns, cities, not-for-profit organizations and police departments and recently sold a fire truck for a fire department as a single offering to a bidder in Alabama for $245,300.

ADMAR Construction Equipment & Supplies

Booth 603

Alamo Group (TX) Inc.

Booth 408

Alamo Group (TX) Inc. is among the world's largest designers and manufacturers of industrial mowing equipment for vegetation management, grounds maintenance and right-of-way clearing supporting local, state and federal government needs, according to the company.

Allied Spring & Services

Booth 1

The company will display heavy-duty truck parts, primarily, but not limited to spring and suspension parts.

Products include: Dayton Parts LLC, Triangle Suspension, TW Distribution, Buyers, Grote, Jackson Safety Products, American Forge & Foundery, Stemco, Steer King, Atro, The Universal Group LLC, Redneck Trailer, SKF, Monroe, Timbreen, Doleco, Tiger Tool, Grand Rock Exhaust, Proline and Spicer. Also Henrickson, Ridewell, Reyco Granning original parts.

Alta Equipment Company

Booth 304,305

The former Vantage Equipment and Liftech JCB combined as Alta Equipment Group and plans to showcase "as much equipment as we can fit."

Altec Industries

Booth 501

Altec will showcase bucket trucks and service bodies.

Altoz

Booth 406

Altoz all-terrain mowers.

American Public Works Association: NY Chapter

Booth 17

The American Public Works Association (APWA) serves professionals in all aspects of public works — a fact that sets it apart from other organizations and makes it an effective voice of public works throughout North America. With a worldwide membership more than 30,000 strong, APWA includes not only personnel from local, county, state/province and federal agencies, but also private sector personnel who supply products and services to those professionals. Membership in APWA is open to any individual, agency or corporation with an interest in public works and infrastructure issues.

Anderson Equipment Co.

Booth 606

The company will showcase Komatsu and Takeuchi equipment.

Aquaphalt

Booth 13

Aquaphalt is a permanent and eco-friendly asphalt patch material that was developed in Austria. The company manufactures Aquaphalt in Charlottesville, Va., and distributes all over the country. The target markets for its product are DOTs, utility and site contractors, municipalities, government agencies, property management firms, facility managers, schools or anyone that has a large amount of paved area that they need to maintain. Aquaphalt is new to the United States, but has been successfully sold in Europe for 30-plus years.

AT&T Fleet Complete

Booth 11

The company will showcase small handheld devices on standard display tables. AT&T Fleet Complete for FirstNet provides primary agencies and those that support them (healthcare, utility and transportation companies) a robust portfolio of solutions that help those agencies improve dispatching efficiency, response times and the safety of first responder teams. This comprehensive solution delivers a holistic view of fleet operations and key vehicle information that helps with critical decisions on safety and cost control, according to the company.

Auctions International Inc.

Booth 75

Auctions International is the largest volume online auction company in NYS for liquidating surplus vehicles and equipment for municipalities and other government agencies, according to the company, and generates 25 to 40 percent higher returns than conventional disposal methods with no cost to the seller.

Austin Farm Enterprises

Booth 69

The company sells tire chains, rated lifting and load binding chains, cable, hooks and accessories.

Beck Equipment Inc.

Booth 77

The company will display bucket and related attachments, as well as bucket teeth. Beck provides sales, rentals, repairs, parts and painting of construction equipment.

BigIron Auctions

Booth 9

The company offers unreserved, online auctions.

Blair Supply Corp

Booth 74

The company is a distributor of water, sewer and drainage pipe and construction and highway products.

Bosch Rexroth: Canada

Booth 36

The company offers compu-spread electronic and hydraulic system solutions for the snow and ice industry.

Buyers Products Company

Booth 301

The SaltDogg MDS combination dump spreaders from Buyers Products are built for year-round use with corrosion resistant 304 stainless steel construction and roll-formed sides with a cross member-free design. Available with 7-in. dual augers or a 30-in. wide conveyor chain feed. Custom options also available.

Cargill Road Safety

Booth 58

Cargill Road Safety offers bulk deicing salt, enhanced deicers, automated brine production systems, corrosion inhibitors and surface overlays with anti-icing properties to help make safer winter driving a reality. The company's mission is to provide customers with deicing solutions that save lives and enhance commerce by providing sustainable road safety solutions.

Central Petroleum Co.

Booth 28

The company offers Cen-Pe-Co heavy-duty oils, greases, gear lubes and lubricants.

Certified Power Solutions

Booth 7

Certified Power Solutions (CPS) is a value-added fluid power distributor servicing customers in North America. The company engineers, manufactures and distributes hydraulic systems and controls for the mobile and industrial OEM markets. CPS specializes in the design, integration and assembly of fluid power systems, sub-assemblies and components for OEMs across a wide range of markets from heavy truck, agriculture, oil and gas, drilling, aerial and mining to paper packaging, warehousing, recycling, construction and more. CPS also develops turnkey snow and ice removal systems for snowplow trucks designed to fit the needs of your organization or customer.

Chemung Supply Corporation

Booth 26

Chemung Supply Corporation has been a family-run business since 1931 and a key supplier for municipalities, contractors and distributers throughout the northeastern United States. The company specializes in pipe, guide rail and installation, sign posts, structural steel and winter wear parts for snowplows. Its snowplow blade manufacturing divisions Evolution Edges and Built Blades primarily focus on the manufacture of specialty, carbide and steel inserted snowplow blades, in addition to plow shoes, curb guards, grader blades and sander chains.

Clinton Tractor

Booth 407

The company offers New Holland, Ventrac and Briggs and Stratton.

Conway Beam Truck Group

Booth 311

The company offers Mack trucks, Volvo trucks and Western snowplows.

Cyncon Equipment Inc.

Booth 307

Cyncon offers street sweepers, sewer cleaners, sidewalk plows and CCTV inspection systems.

Deckman Oil Company

Booth 3

The company is a full-service bulk and wholesale distributor of Phillips 66, Kendall, Petro Canada, Peak, K100, Berkebile chemicals and Blue DEF.

DEL Hydraulics

Booth 25

The company manufactures and distributes its own line of pneumatic controls for snowplow systems, dump trucks and municipal vehicles. All of its products are now manufactured in Buffalo at its new location. DEL offers not just its air controls but also its air shift cylinders, tubing/fitting kits, pedestals or consoles to supply a full package ready for any vehicle. Most of its products also are serviceable and DEL's technical staff will help with any difficulties that may occur so that nothing will slow down your vehicle, according to the company.

DICKEY-john

Booth 59

DICKEY-john offers a range of easy-to-use and powerful performance products to keep drivers' focus on the road. It also offers high-tech, user-friendly ice-control systems to advanced road and temperature sensors that give you detailed real-time data.

Dig Safely New York

Booth 14

Dig Safely New York Inc. is the one-call center serving as a link between you and the underground utility operators. Dig Safely New York promotes an easier, safer digging environment and serves the entire state of New York outside of Long Island and New York City, which is covered by New York 811. Headquartered in East Syracuse, its Damage Prevention Representatives (DPRs) in East Syracuse and Latham call centers are available 24/7/365 to receive calls regarding planned excavations. DPRs then distribute the information from these calls to, on average, six facility owners/operators.

DSI Recycling Systems Inc.

Booth 6

DSI/Clean Burn is a leading distributor of used oil heating appliances that include used oil furnaces, used oil boilers and used oil recycling centers that generate free heat from motor oils and petroleum-based fluids commonly used in all types of internal combustion engines. Clean Burn used oil heater equipment is engineered from the ground up exclusively to burn used oils and also burn standard fuel oil for added versatility.

Eagle Associates of Cazenovia LLC

Booth 20

Offering Britespan Building Systems: Prefabricated permanent and portable buildings for agricultural, commercial and public works.

Eagle Equip. Inc. DBA Peirce Equip. Co

Booth 405

The company offers Vac-Con combination sewer cleaners and Bonnell leaf vacuums.

Eastcom Associates

Booth 24

Eastcom Associates Inc. has been a distributor of utility products since its inception in 1972. The company currently stocks a complete line of products dedicated to utility location, leak detection, fault location and pipeline inspection and services customers in the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions. Eastcom provides onsite product demonstrations, applications training, equipment rental options and technical support.

Eaton Brothers

Booth 62

Eaton Brothers has been providing U.S.-made tree care supplies, landscaping fabric, PP and bulk bags since 1934. Located just outside of Buffalo, the company works with contractors, businesses and governments to provide high quality products on time and on budget.

Empire Hydraulics

Booth 40

The company offers snowplow cylinders, spinner motors, conveyer motors, Permco pumps, Ogura clutches with 1-15-in. tooth splines and telescopic cylinders.

Equitable

Booth 4

Equitable is among the leading financial services companies in the United States. According to the company, its approach has stood the test of time by uncovering opportunities, understanding changing markets and adapting to the evolving needs of everyday savers and dreamers.

Five Star Equipment

Booth 604

The company is a John Deere dealer and will be displaying a John Deere wheel loader.

Fleet Reps LLC

Booth 18

The company offers emergency lighting and represents Whelen Engineering, Havis Shields and Pro-gard.

Garage Doctors/CarbonTek USA Northeast

Booth 65

The company offers CarbonTek mobile hydrogen engine cleaning service solutions, clean burn waste oil heating and servicing, Champion air compressors and Prevost air piping.

GovDeals

Booth 15

GovDeals.com is a leading provider of online government surplus auctions. All state and local governments are welcome to use its services, according to the company.

Grassland Equipment and Irrigation

Booths 409, 411

The company offers Toro and Ventrac outdoor power equipment.

Great Lakes Equipment Sales & Service LLC

Booths 51, 52, 53, 54, 55

The company offers Antonio Carraro tractors, Seppi implements and Kioti tractors.

GVM Inc.

Booth 73

GVM's EZ Brine System complete with remote capability is a quick and efficient solution to tackle unpredictable winter storms, according to the company. The EZ Brine can mix up to 6,000 gal. of brine per hour and lets you use up to three micro-ingredients to reduce your overall salt consumption and lower operations costs.

Haun Welding Supply

Booth 66

The company offers pressure washers and more.

Henderson Products

Booth 204

The company offers snow and ice-control products.

Hybrid Building Solutions LLC

Booth 72

Hybrid Building Solutions will be displaying information about its tension membrane buildings. The company is a provider and installer of steel and fabric buildings and will provide information about its buildings and installations. The company has more than 250 buildings in NYS.

HYTORC of New York

Booth 57

HYTORC of New York is a one-stop shop for all torque and industrial bolting needs, according to the company. Serving all industries for more than 50 years, the company provides a full line of manual, pneumatic, hydraulic- and battery-powered torque equipment and is also a source of impact sockets and hydraulic tensioners. The company offers 24/7 mobile service for rentals, sales, training, bolting solutions, fasteners and onsite torque wrench calibration.

Innovative Surface Solutions

Booth 5

Innovative's ProMelt line of liquid deicers offers an attractive price-to-performance ratio with magnesium chloride, or calcium chloride products that deliver effective solutions for all winter road maintenance needs, according to the company.

J & J Equipment

Booth 404

The company offers Tymco street sweepers, RC mowers, Aries sewer inspection camera systems, Superior Broom road sweepers, Loadmaster refuse equipment, Cimline asphalt equipment and Dyna-Vac sewer equipment.

J.C. Smith Inc.

Booth 601

The company offers traffic control and supplies.

Java Farm Supply

Booth 23

The company offers Massey Ferguson tractors and Diamond mowers.

Joe Basil Chevrolet

Booth 206

Offering Chevrolet trucks and accessories.

Joe Johnson Equipment LLC

Booth 306

Kennedy Valve

Booth 60

Kennedy Valve proudly began in Lower Manhattan in 1877 and is today located at its integrated manufacturing facility in Elmira. Kennedy's UL-FM-rated products are among the industry's best, according to the company, and includes fire hydrants, gate valves, check valves, indicator posts and several related products and appurtenances.

Kenworth Northeast

Booth 309

The company will be showcasing two class 8 trucks.

Kepner Equipment Inc.

Booth 12

Kepner Equipment is Upstate N.Y.'s most complete cleaning equipment dealer, according to the company. It sells and services pressure washers from Landa, Karcher, Mi-T-M & Hydro Tek, floor care machines from Karcher and wash water treatment systems from WaterMaze.

Krown Rust Control

Booth 21

Krown Rust Control provides undercoating for vehicles and trucks to inhibit the spread of rust on metal and electrical components. Protecting vehicles from corrosion for more than 30 years, Krown Rust Control provides protection to personal vehicles, work vehicles, work fleets, municipal fleets, farming vehicles, busses, trucks and more.

Leonardi Mfg. Co., Inc.

Booth 30

Leonardi Tree Care products are U.S.-made and have been for more than 75 years. The company's manufacturing facility is located in Weedsport, N.Y., and is currently run by the third generation of the Leonardi family. The company offers Tomahawks (fastest cutting bolt-on), Tuff teeth, Levco, Regular & Pinteeth to the full family of M1 & Blueshark cutting systems with the most advanced technology; integrating chip control, rock guard technology, improved visibility and simplification to one tooth. It also distributes Simonds and Knife Source chipper blades.

LiquiTube

Booth 56

The company offers a tire balancer and sealer tire that lasts 30 percent longer and can handle punctures up to ¾-in. for the life of the tire. It also keeps the tire 25-35 F cooler and is water soluble for clean out, according to the company.

McQuade & Bannigan Inc.

Booth 19

Since 1905, McQuade & Bannigan has specialized in the sale, rental and service of equipment, tools, signage and supplies to the construction, industrial and government markets. The company holds an OGS contract and has branches in Utica, Watertown and Syracuse — all with well stocked showrooms and warehouses and jobsite delivery. Its sign shops are located in Watertown and Utica and serve all of its customers.

MDI Truck

Booth 503

The company offers Ford and International trucks, Western and Boss snowplows, Rugby dump bodies and JJAG wing snowplows.

Midland Asphalt Materials Inc.

Booth 70

Milton CAT

Booth 308

Montage Enterprises

Booth 403

The company will be displaying its Kut-Mor brand flail mowing system. The flail mower was reassessed from the ground up, focusing on typical problem areas and designing a smarter, more proactive mowing solution, according to the company. The Kut-Mor product line includes both three-point hitch rear mowers and wing side mowers, either sold separately or with tractor included.

MTE Turf Equipment Solutions

Booth 302

MTE is the number-one Ventrac dealer in the world and New York's leading source for Ventrac, according to the company. The company also offers Giant articulated wheel loaders, Jacobsen mowers and more.

North American Attachments

Booth 64

The company is a heavy equipment attachments manufacturer.

Northeast Sweepers and Rentals Inc.

Booth 402

The company offers the RAVO 5 iSeries mid-size street sweeping machine, which is completely designed and built in the Netherlands, but is a common sight in cities all around the world, according to the company. The 5 iSeries was developed to offer a clean street in one pass, regardless of the season or conditions, urban or rural, sand or leaves, desert heat or artic cold, highways or bicycle lanes.

Northern Supply

Booth 29

The company offers snowplow wear parts.

NYSAOTSOH

Booth 16

The Association seeks to:

Act as a medium of instruction in highway construction and maintenance;

Ensure better and safer highways;

Provide efficient public service;

Realize economies, through exchange of ideas, cooperation and coordination;

Promote and support legislation that will benefit the best interest of the people in the towns;

Promote the principle of Home-Rule; and

Defend the town form of government.

NYSLTAP-CLRP

Booth 8

The New York State Local Technical Assistance Program Center - Cornell Local Roads Program provides unbiased, timely and exceptional technical assistance and training to highway and public works departments across New York State to help improve the quality and safety of roads and streets. It supports local communities through strong collaborations with partners that enhance the sustainability of local highway assets.

OPW Fuel Management Systems

Booth 68

OPW Fuel Management Systems provides Fuel Control Terminal Solutions, secure dispensing of fuel and software management solutions for reporting and information.

QPR Quality Pavement Repair

Booth 2

The company offers pothole repair products, pothole patch, cold mix asphalt and hot applied crack filler

Roll Rite, a Safe Fleet Brand

Booth 37

Roll Rite's automated tarp systems efficiently and reliably contain and protect payloads, create a safer work environment for drivers and maximize ROI by increasing revenues and reducing cost of ownership, according to the company. Its Inview 360 HD camera from RVS provides around-vehicle monitory system and four-camera stitched-around-vehicle view.

RTI Auctions

Booth 10

The auctioneer offers live with Internet and monthly Internet auctions and has more than 50 years of experience in municipal and construction equipment sales. Additional services include equipment appraisals and replacement programs.

Simplicity Equipment & Service

Booth 63

Simplicity Engineering is a dealer for material processing equipment, service and parts in New England, New York and New Jersey and offers new or pre-owned heavy machinery sales, rental units, service and parts. Since 1997, Simplicity Engineering has served all of New England including New York and New Jersey and carries Komptech, Indeco, R.D. Olson, Corrosion Engineering and Dymax products.

SnoDepot

Booth 67

The company offers stainless steel oil pans, air and fuel tanks, coolant tubes and many more products for trucks all made of 304 Stainless.

SoundOff Signal

Booth 605

Stadium International

Booth 303

The company offers International HX-HV-MV and CV trucks.

Stephenson Equipment

Booth 502

The company will be displaying Diamond's new Integrated Boom Control system, which gives the operator single-hand control and enhanced safety features.

Stepp MFG Co. Inc./Green Way Sales Inc.

Booth 410

Stepp Manufacturing and Green Way Sales Inc. will be displaying its latest road maintenance and repair equipment, including the low-profile oil jacketed heated asphalt dump trailer, oil jacketed asphalt auger discharge patching truck and oil jacketed rubberized crack seal applicator trailer. Company representatives will be available to discuss the new 450-gal. mastic patch melter/applicator, and mobile hot mix asphalt recycler recyclers, AC melter trailers, tack trailers, tack distributors, water truck/anti-ice truck bodies and its 79th year of manufacturing road maintenance equipment.

STS Trailer & Truck Equipment

Booth 41, 42

STS Trailer & Truck Equipment was founded in 1949 and is a family-owned and operated company with full sales, service and parts facilities across Upstate New York. STS carries a complete line of tractor-trailers, heavy- and light-duty truck equipment and an expansive selection of parts inventory to fit the needs of customers. The company has branches in Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester and Albany. STS will be showcasing its Meyer and Switch-N-Go products.

Tenco Industries

Booth 201

Tenco Industries is a leader in snow and ice-control products for airports and highways. Tenco Industries is an Alamo Group company that provides installation of equipment and service after the sale and is a parts depot.

Tracey Road Equipment

Booth 202,205

The dealer offers municipal trucks, trailers, equipment and much more.

Trius Inc.

Booth 504

The company offers Monroe snow and ice products, HL Gage International and KM International mowers.

Truck-Lite

Booth 22

Truck-Lite is a leading producer of forward and safety lighting, wiring harness, turn signal and safety accessories to the medium- and heavy-duty truck, trailer and commercial vehicle industries.

Trux Outfitter

Booth 310

Upstate Equipment

Booth 602

Upstate Equipment is an authorized Bobcat dealership serving Upstate New York and carries a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory from Finn, Morbark and Doosan.

Valley Blades Limited

Booth 31

Valley Blades Limited is the manufacturer of PolarFlex segmented, flexible and carbide tipped snow blade systems. Valley Blades also manufactures a full range of carbide, heat-treated and carbon cutting edges and shoes for snowplows, in addition to heavy construction equipment edges.

Viking Cives

Booth 203

The company offers heavy-duty snow removal equipment.

Watson Diesel Inc.

Booth 701

Located in Canton, Pa., Watson Diesel Inc. custom builds municipal trucks. It also is a Costar-approved supplier for the building of municipal trucks and offers its WD218 wing plow, mid ship mount with full stowing, easy installation and removal, 8-ft. stainless steel mold board, full trip and power float.

Whites Farm Supply Inc.

Booth 401

Whites Farm Supply Inc. is a full-service dealer for Case IH, New Holland, Krone, Kubota, Gehl, Ferris, Cub Cadet, Stihl and more for new and used tractors, forage harvesters, farm equipment, construction, lawn and garden equipment.

Winter Equipment

Booth 76

Winter Equipment has been a leader in the snow removal industry for more than 30 years. Winter cutting edge systems and blades only come in proven packages that get the job done, according to the company. Winter uses high-quality steel and carbide to build each system and has engineered and patented carbide, steel, shock-absorbing, articulating, rubber and underbody blade systems. The company also has a serrated steel blade system that is 100 percent U.S. made Winter will be displaying its cutting edge systems with its plow markers and other products.

Woods Construction Equipment

Booth 39

The company offers Wain-Roy, Alitec, Central-Fabricators and Gannon and also manufactures attachments for construction equipment (buckets, thumbs, couplers and skid steer attachments).

Yeager Engineered Systems

Booth 61

Yeager Engineered Systems is an engineers' consultant, code expert and manufacturers' representative offering total systems solutions, which include fuel management, monitoring and dispensing systems; leak detection; diesel emissions fluid equipment; vehicle service bays and equipment; road manholes; lubrication systems fueling sites and marinas; AST-UST systems; vehicle lifts; parking systems; and fuel filtration.

