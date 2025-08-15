Diamond Mowers, founded by the Doyle family 25 years ago, has thrived on a mission of service and partnership in manufacturing mowing equipment. With a focus on listening to customer needs and delivering top-notch performance, Diamond looks forward to continued innovation and growth, thanking their team, customers, and partners for their support.

Diamond Mowers photo Diamond Mower's 25th anniversary party.

In 2000, the Doyle family started Diamond Mowers with a bold idea — to be more than just a manufacturer of industrial mowing equipment.

They set out to build a company rooted in service, trust and partnership — one that would stand shoulder to shoulder with the people who work the land every day.

Now, 25 years later, Diamond Mowers is proud to say that mission still fuels everything it does.

Built for Field, Backed By Grit

From its earliest days, Diamond Mowers believed that building great equipment starts with listening — to contractors, municipalities, landowners and operators. The work they do isn't easy, and they don't settle for equipment that only gets the job halfway done. They need performance, reliability and support — and that's what Diamond spent the last two and a half decades delivering.

Diamond's journey has been shaped by real-world feedback and hard-earned insights from the field. Every cutter, mulcher and attachment it has designed has been built with purpose — to handle tough terrain, heavy vegetation and long days on the job.

"This milestone is not just a celebration of where we've been — it's a reflection of the partnerships we've built, the grit of our team and our commitment to empowering those who work the land every day," said Wayne Baumberger, CEO/president of Diamond Mowers. "From our humble beginnings to where we are now, it's been an honor to stand shoulder to shoulder with our customers in the field."

Powered By People

Behind every machine is a team of people — and Diamond wouldn't be here without its team. From its headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D., Diamond has grown into a nationwide brand known for its innovation, durability and drive, according to Diamond Mowers. But at the heart of Diamond is a team that shows up every day with grit, pride and a shared commitment to doing things right.

Diamond's customers push it to be better. Its dealers help extend its reach. And its employees are the engine that powers it all.

Focused On Future

25 years is a milestone worth celebrating — not just because of what Diamond has accomplished, but because of what lies ahead. According to Diamond, it's just getting started.

The land isn't getting easier to clear, and the challenges its customers face are always evolving. That's why it remains committed to leading the way in performance, safety and support, said Diamond. Whether it's developing new attachments or enhancing the tools and services that support its partners, Diamond is focused on solutions that make real impact.

"To every customer who's trusted us with their toughest jobs, to every dealer who's helped us grow, and to every employee who's contributed to our journey — thank you," said Diamond Mowers. "This anniversary is yours as much as it is ours. Here's to the next 25 years of cutting, clearing and reclaiming the land together."

