MEI Industrial Solutions of Coppell, Texas, operates the first Link-Belt Cranes 300-ton 300|AT all terrain crane to work in the field, delivered from Link-Belt distributor Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic.

MEI has been busy unloading various components needed for data center construction since adding the 300|AT to its growing taxi crane fleet in June 2025.

Decked with full counterweight at 162,000 lbs., the crane lifted chillers weighing 30,000 lbs. fully rigged at a 60-ft. radius at MEI's Chantilly, Va., staging yard near Dulles International Airport. The chiller loads deliver from Laredo, Texas, for the growing data center market in northern Virginia, an area accounting for 13 percent of worldwide operational capacity.

"We lift chillers, generators, you name it," said MEI crane operator Joshua Luis of the company's current operations.

Luis said the 300|AT's highway travel is impressive, likening it to driving a Cadillac down the road. Along with this, Luis cited the crane's remote-controlled outriggers, ease of assembly and Pulse 2.0 system as major highlights.

"Pulse 2.0 makes operating the 300|AT easy," Luis said. "If I have any trouble, I can call Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic and they can assist and keep me working."

As a single-engine machine, the crane also is simple to maintain. Similarly, Luis said its fine metering capabilities aid it in traversing compact areas and setting equipment in tight spots, where its boom speed and swing controls are especially helpful.

"With the 300|AT, I can pick generators with a six-part line that other cranes would need eight parts of line for," Luis said. "That makes work a lot smoother and a lot faster."

He said the 300|AT excels in the yard despite its frequent need to travel across it and maneuver in tight quarters, noting the crane's turning radius, suspension and steering functionalities as particularly efficient. Its cab windows and standard camera package offer advanced visibility to optimize work site travel, as well.

"In terms of the crane moving around on the job site, this is definitely the best crane that I've worked in," Luis, who has 25 years of crane operating experience, said. "It's working great for me."

In its brief time working for MEI, Luis said the 300|AT has already proven its value and earned his recommendation.

"If anyone's looking into getting a 300 ton, this is definitely one to get," Luis said. "It's a really good crane."

