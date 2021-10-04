Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
VIDEO: 360 USA Introduces Reflective Safety Harness With ANSI/IESA 107-2020 Type O Class 1 Compliance

Mon October 04, 2021 - National Edition
360 USA



360 USA, a southern California-based supplier of high-visibility garments for work and play, announced its new reflective safety harness that is ANSI/ISEA 2020 Type 0 Class 1 compliant.

On display at the 2021 NSC Safety Congress & Expo, this fully adjustable harness builds upon 360 USA's success with selling reflective running harnesses and takes it to a whole new level.

Offering the same reflectivity and daytime/nighttime visibility as the company's work vests, these new harnesses are designed to preserve worker comfort, not cover workers' uniforms, and keep pockets and tools uncovered and easily accessible.

"Since 360 USA was founded, our reflective running harnesses have long been our best-selling product for their comfort and ability to keep people safe and seen when running, biking, or doing other outdoor activities. We took what made our consumer harness so popular and set out to create a work-ready version that is fully ANSIcompliant," said Andrew Scherz, director, sales and marketing.

"Leveraging unique material from 3M, we were able to create an approved safety garment with the least amount of material possible."

As an alternative to the common full body safety vest, this lightweight reflective safety harness is cool, comfortable and offers all-day wearability without fatigue, according to the manufacturer. The new 360USA ANSI/ISEA 2020 Type O Class 1 high-visibility, reflective harness features fully adjustable waist and shoulder straps that provide a custom fit for workers of all shapes and sizes, while only requiring a fraction of the material. This harness also exposes the wearer's clothes for a more natural, uniform appearance without getting in the way.

Safety is, of course, the main concern and these harnesses have been tested and approved by TexTest to ensure they meet the ANSI specification to keepthe wearer safe and seen.

The ANSI safety harness is available immediately from Amazon or directly at www.360USAproducts.com.

A video providing more detail on the product can be found on 360 USA's YouTubechannel.

Product features and specs:

  • Approved ANSI/ISEA 107-2020 Type O Class 1 Compliance
  • Day and night visibility
  • View and access your regular street clothes
  • Genuine 3M material
  • Cloth backing for cool comfort
  • Stain resistant and fully washable
  • SM to XXL. Adjustable waist 35 in. to 54 in. & shoulder 34 in. to 53 in.
  • Weight 9 oz.

For more information, visit www.360usaproducts.com.




