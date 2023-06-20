Once completed, the $600 million project will include 603,300 sq. ft. of Class A office; 231,100 sq. ft. of restaurant/retail; 728 for-rent residential units; 294 for-sale condos/townhomes; a 150-key AC Hotel by Marriott; a 145-key SpringHill Suites hotel; an 800-person events center; and more than 4,400 parking spaces.(Crawford Hoying rendering)

In Dublin, Ohio, construction continues on a multi-million-dollar mixed-use development known as Bridge Park. The transformative project, situated in a suburb of Columbus, began in 2015 and was designed to include upscale apartments, condos, restaurants, retail shops, office space, a hotel and an events center.

"Bridge Park is an exciting project, because it has become a model for many developed and future mixed-use developments," said Jason Hartke, chief operating officer of Brackett Builders. "Bridge Park is located right in the heart of Dublin, 15 minutes north of The Ohio State University."

Crawford Hoying is the owner and developer of the walkable, multi-building development, which is currently in phase 10. According to Hartke, the downtown area is an ideal setting for the project.

"Bridge Park attracts an array of visitors from all different backgrounds and age groups. Prior to Bridge Park, the land consisted of a shopping plaza with a golf range and a Planet Fitness."

Hartke said workers at the job site continue to make progress, as they move one step closer to finishing the project's latest phase.

"Construction on The Theodore and The Bailey is going as planned. It's always rewarding to drive by our projects under construction and see them come to life a little more with each passing day."

The project, however, is not without its share of challenges.

"Each structure within the development is unique," said Hartke. "No two buildings are the same. The later phases of construction have required close coordination with the occupied phases."

Right now, construction is centered on G and F blocks.

"In G, there is a four-story for sale residential building, a parking garage and a five-story shell office building under way," said Hartke. "In F, there's a six-story residential building."

In G block, the residential building was scheduled to be complete in early June, with partial phased occupancy beginning in April. The garage also opened in April.

F block is scheduled to be completed in February 2024. The concrete podium is complete, and five stories of wood framing is under way.

Tasks remaining include site work, along with exterior and interior finishes. Site work has been fairly difficult, because of elevation changes throughout the development, alongside subsurface conditions that required rock excavation.

The elements also are a concern. Crews are constantly keeping an eye on the forecast.

"Building in Ohio is always challenging, due to the change in seasons that come and go each year," Hartke explained. "Timing the construction sequence to best complement the expected weather is key to keeping the project on schedule."

In addition to the thousands of cubic yards of dirt that have had to be moved by crews, demolition also was required. Several structures on portions of the existing property had to be torn down to make way for new construction.

A wide variety of equipment has been used to move forward on the project. Workers have relied on heavy earth moving equipment, in addition to a variety of aerial man and material lifts.

Once completed, the $600 million project will include 603,300 sq. ft. of Class A office; 231,100 sq. ft. of restaurant/retail; 728 for-rent residential units; 294 for-sale condos/townhomes; a 150-key AC Hotel by Marriott; a 145-key SpringHill Suites hotel; an 800-person events center; and more than 4,400 parking spaces.

Since the first phase was completed in January 2017, the development has continued to make headlines, as interest continues to build. Hartke noted that while much work remains, Bridge Park is already proving to be a successful undertaking that's focused on community.

"A lot of work and time was invested, and we still aren't done." CEG

