75th Great Lakes Logging, Equipment Expo Set for Sept.

The 75th Annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo is set for Sept. 10 to 12, 2020, at the Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds in Escanabe, Mich. The event is co-sponsored by the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association (GLTPA) and Fabick CAT.

The Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo is a three-day expo that takes place throughout the Lake States region of the United States. More than 200 indoor and outdoor exhibitors attend each year to showcase the best of the best when it comes to log splitters, portable sawmills, compact tractors and logging equipment, chainsaw carving, wood/pellet stove dealers and more.

This year's event kicks off with a live band and fireworks display.

Other sponsors include:

Roland Machinery / Komatsu Forest

Ponsse

Forest / Loggers / Mauck

Scandinavian Forestry Equipment

McCoy Construction & Forestry

Crosstrac

Mid-States Equipment

Menominee Industrial Supply

Woodland Equipment

Compeer Financial / GreenStone / AgDirect

Laona Machine Supply

Farm Bureau

Wallingfords

For more information, email Jennie at jbaker@gltpa.org, call 715/282-7979 or visit gltpa.org. CEG

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.