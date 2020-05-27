--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
75th Great Lakes Logging, Equipment Expo Set for Sept.

Wed May 27, 2020 - Midwest Edition #11
CEG/ Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association



The 75th Annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo is set for Sept. 10 to 12, 2020, at the Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds in Escanabe, Mich. The event is co-sponsored by the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association (GLTPA) and Fabick CAT.

The Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo is a three-day expo that takes place throughout the Lake States region of the United States. More than 200 indoor and outdoor exhibitors attend each year to showcase the best of the best when it comes to log splitters, portable sawmills, compact tractors and logging equipment, chainsaw carving, wood/pellet stove dealers and more.

This year's event kicks off with a live band and fireworks display.

Other sponsors include:

  • Roland Machinery / Komatsu Forest
  • Ponsse
  • Forest / Loggers / Mauck
  • Scandinavian Forestry Equipment
  • McCoy Construction & Forestry
  • Crosstrac
  • Mid-States Equipment
  • Menominee Industrial Supply
  • Woodland Equipment
  • Compeer Financial / GreenStone / AgDirect
  • Laona Machine Supply
  • Farm Bureau
  • Wallingfords

For more information, email Jennie at jbaker@gltpa.org, call 715/282-7979 or visit gltpa.org. CEG

