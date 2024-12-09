LiuGong's commitment to sustainability drives its global leadership in green construction equipment. From zero-emission machines to community projects, their journey highlights the shared responsibility of creating a greener future. Their vision, innovation, and collaboration pave the way for a sustainable legacy.

Photo courtesy of LiuGong LiuGong secured a landmark order for two 856HE electric wheel loaders in Indonesia, marking a crucial step in promoting green technology.

In the world of heavy machinery and construction, the impact of our actions reaches far beyond the confines of our projects. The machines we build shape the earth, and the choices we make today, define the legacy we leave for tomorrow.

LiuGong's story is not just one of innovation or engineering excellence but of a shared responsibility — a commitment to fostering a sustainable, thriving planet for all.

Vision Rooted in Purpose

For over six decades, LiuGong has grown from a local machinery manufacturer to a global leader in construction equipment. Yet, this evolution is not just about growth, it is about impact. As stewards of the world we share, LiuGong has embraced the call to act on climate change, protect natural resources and ensure that the communities touched by its work also reap the benefits of a healthier, greener planet.

This deeper purpose came into sharp focus during the 2023 LiuGong Global Dealer Conference with the launch of the Green Alliance.

More than an initiative, the Green Alliance is a statement of collective intent. It brings together dealers, customers and public interest groups under one mission: to ensure that every machine, every innovation and every partnership is a step toward a more sustainable future.

Innovation That Honors the Earth

LiuGong's electric loaders symbolize the company's commitment to preserving our shared home. By eliminating emissions, reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency, these machines are more than tools — they are a vision of what construction can become:

Zero Emissions: Cleaner air and healthier environments for workers and nearby communities.

Lower Costs: Sustainability that doesn't sacrifice economic viability.

Optimized Performance: Proof that innovation and responsibility can go hand in hand.

These advances remind us that industry progress and environmental stewardship are not opposing forces but complementary goals.

Collaboration for Shared Future

LiuGong's journey to sustainability underscores the importance of collective action. Global organizations, such as the UN Environment Programme and the Global Environment Facility, play pivotal roles in amplifying the impact of zero-emission construction equipment. These efforts reflect a shared belief that tackling global environmental challenges demands unified approaches.

By aligning with these principles, LiuGong is committed to doing its part to support collaboration between governments, organizations and companies, working toward transforming the construction industry into a powerful driver of environmental progress.

Building Hope Across Borders: LiuGong's Sustainability Journey Gains Traction

Each milestone in LiuGong's sustainability timeline tells a story of resilience, determination and hope. LiuGong's commitment to sustainability gained significant momentum in February 2024. The company secured a landmark order for two 856HE electric wheel loaders in Indonesia, marking a crucial step in promoting green technology. This achievement was swiftly followed by the delivery of a 922F-E electric excavator in India, which exceeded customer expectations and spurred additional orders.

In a groundbreaking move, Groupe Bellemare in Canada deployed the country's first electric wheel loader, the LiuGong 856H-E, for local glass recycling operations. This partnership underscored LiuGong's mission to drive environmental responsibility and reduce carbon emissions.

March witnessed significant expansions in LiuGong's electric fleet. The introduction of two DW105A-E electric mining trucks in Indonesia marked their debut in the local market, contributing to the region's green and sustainable development. Holcim, a global leader in sustainable construction, signed a contract to order 600 LiuGong machines to their fleet, including wheel loaders, excavators, and trucks and then ordered 300 more.

Photo courtesy of LiuGong

March also saw over 50 units of 820T-E electric loaders were shipped to multiple countries, catering to various applications.

April was marked by LiuGong's bold display of electric machinery at INTERMAT 2024 in Paris, featuring six pure BEV machines. This historic showcase solidified LiuGong's position as a pioneer in electric equipment. The company also delivered its first 922F-E electric excavator in Thailand, driving local environmental protection initiatives.

European rental customers purchased over 50 units of the 856HE and 820TE electric wheel loaders, demonstrating growing demand for sustainable machinery.

May 2024 marked a significant milestone for LiuGong's Green Alliance, as the company launched its water well charity project in South Africa on May 7. This initiative introduced Africa's first electric earth-moving machinery, reaffirming LiuGong's dedication to sustainable development. Later that month, LiuGong showcased its electric machinery expertise at the Construction & Survey Productivity Improvement Expo (CSPI-EXPO) in Japan, featuring six electric machines.

Photo courtesy of LiuGong

The company's presence at Türkiye KOMATEK 2024 yielded substantial orders for 856H-E electric wheel loaders and 870H-E electric excavators.

Throughout May, LiuGong's global reach expanded significantly. The company shipped over 20 units of the 856H-E to customers in Norway and finalized multiple orders for the 820T-E electric loaders in Finland. Thailand received a batch of 820TE loaders, primarily used for cleaning glass waste. LiuGong also participated in SVENSKA MASKINMÄSSAN 2024, showcasing the 870H-E electric wheel loader and 922F-E electric excavator.

June 2024 witnessed LiuGong's unwavering commitment to electrification and global expansion. On June 10, the company unveiled its electric product lineup and charging solutions at Poland's eRobocze Show. Three days later, the LiuGong 856H-E electric wheel loader made its Brazilian debut at a mining press conference, captivating nearly 100 industry leaders. At the 15th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum in Macao, LiuGong showcased its 9027F-E electric excavator, highlighting advancements in electrification, automation, and intelligence.

Throughout June, LiuGong continued to make strides globally. Indonesia received LiuGong electric loaders for industrial park operations, while the company achieved significant milestones at Hillhead 2024, securing multiple orders for new electric products. A major milestone was reached with LiuGong's first 1,000 monthly overseas loader sales, including over 100 electric units, solidifying its position as a global leader in sustainable construction equipment.

July and August 2024 marked significant milestones for LiuGong's social responsibility initiatives.

On July 2, the company commemorated its sales achievements at its headquarters, reaffirming its dedication to electrification. August 27 witnessed the successful completion of the first phase of the Green Alliance water well project in Mabeskraal, South Africa. This groundbreaking initiative provides clean water to over 25,000 households through a 150-meter-deep well equipped with a solar-powered pump, paving the way for a healthier and more sustainable future.

September 2024 showcased LiuGong's innovative spirit. At the Vertikal Days exhibition in the UK, the company unveiled three new electric aerial work platforms on Sept. 11-12. India welcomed its first 926F-E towed electric excavator on Sept. 13. LiuGong and dealer ZMG celebrated the arrival of Argentina's first electric wheel loader, the 856H-E, on Sept. 20. Marking its first large-scale export of electric mining trucks, LiuGong delivered 25 DW105A-E mining trucks to Indonesia on Sept. 25.

October and November 2024 saw LiuGong expand its global presence. The company introduced its first 870H-E electric wheel loader to Taiwan in October. The 4280D-E electric motor grader debuted in Norway for trial use, receiving positive feedback mid-October. In November, LiuGong delivered six electric excavators to Indonesia, further solidifying its footprint in the region. These developments demonstrate LiuGong's unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability and global expansion.

"These milestones are more than just achievements — they are seeds of transformation, sown in the fertile ground of possibility and nurtured by a collective vision for a brighter future," said LiuGong North American President Andrew Ryan. "Our mission is global, and we are proud to contribute to the effort."

Legacy of Shared Responsibility

As LiuGong's electrification initiatives spread to countries like Brazil, Thailand and Norway, the company's actions reverberate far beyond its factories. These machines reduce carbon footprints, while their presence inspires others to imagine and invest in a greener tomorrow.

But LiuGong's story is not only about machines or technology, it's about people. It's about the communities made stronger by access to clean water, the families breathing cleaner air, and the generations that will look back at this time as the moment the world is choosing sustainability over convenience.

Road Ahead

The road to sustainability is long, with challenges as vast as the horizons LiuGong's machines reshape. But it is also filled with promises to the earth, to its people, and to the future.

LiuGong's journey serves as an enduring reminder that the world we share is both a gift and a responsibility. By embracing innovation and collaboration, and by leading with purpose, LiuGong is helping illuminate the path forward as the global leader in sustainable machines. It is a path paved not with machinery alone, but with hope, resilience and the unwavering belief that a greener, more sustainable world is within reach for us all.

For more information, visit www.liugongna.com.

Today's top stories